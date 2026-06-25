Iowa Cubs Hosting 10-Year World Series Celebration

Published on June 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs will host a celebration honoring the 10-year anniversary of the 2016 Chicago Cubs' World Series championship on Saturday, June 27. The festivities will take place prior to the Iowa Cubs' game against the Buffalo Bisons.

The Iowa Cubs are pulling out all the stops for this special occasion with special guest appearances and exclusive giveaways. The celebration will be headlined by Mike Montgomery, the pitcher who recorded the final out of Game 7 to secure the Chicago Cubs' historic World Series victory over the Cleveland Indians.

Fans can purchase a Meet and Greet package that includes a ticket to meet Montgomery along with a game ticket for just $50. Montgomery will also throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game.

One of baseball's the most beloved mascots, Clark the Cub, will join Iowa Cubs mascot Cubbie Bear at Principal Park. Together, they will greet fans, sign autographs, pose for photos, and entertain guests throughout the evening.

The 2016 World Series Trophy will be on display at Principal Park, giving fans the opportunity to take photos with the trophy throughout the game. It will be located on the first-base side of the concourse. In addition, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will go home with a 2016 World Series replica trophy.

Fans can play a game of catch in the outfield prior to the game from 5:00-5:15 PM.

To purchase tickets for the game, visit IowaCubs.com or call the box office at 515-243-6111.

Media availability with Mike Montgomery is scheduled for 4:30 PM at Principal Park before Saturday's game. Please RSVP with Elly Simpson by Saturday, June 27 at 3:00 PM.







International League Stories from June 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.