Indians Late Rally Falls Short in 6-4 Loss to RailRiders

Published on June 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - After Dominic Fletcher scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, the Indianapolis Indians cut the deficit to 6-4 with runners on second and third, but that run concluded the scoring as they lost to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Thursday night at Victory Field.

Both the Indians (1-2, 32-46) and the RailRiders (2-1, 39-38) traded blows in the second inning. Jhostynxon Garcia tied the score 1-1 from Nick Cimillo's sacrifice fly following a Tyler Hardman home run to left field in the top of the inning.

Hardman left the yard again in the third inning and Ernesto Martinez went back-to-back with him, putting the RailRiders up, 5-1. Cimillo posted another sac fly in the fourth inning, cutting the deficit to 5-2. Indy's rally fell short in the final innings.

Connor Wietgrefe (L, 0-1) made his Triple-A debut for the Indians, allowing six runs (5er) in 6.0 innings. Followed by shutout performances from Cam Sanders (2.0ip) and Hunter Stratton (1.0ip) to close the game out.

Dom Hamel (W, 3-8) pitched the first 5.0 innings for the RailRiders allowing three runs (2er). Carlos Lagrange (S, 1) logged his first Triple-A save, recording the final four outs. The Indians were walked nine times in this contest and had 13 runners left on base.

The next contest of the six-game series between the RailRiders and Indians is on Friday night at 7:05 PM. RHP Noah Davis (1-6, 4.81) will take the mound for the Indians and RHP Elmer Rodríguez (3-3, 3.00) will throw for the RailRiders.







International League Stories from June 25, 2026

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