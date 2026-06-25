SWB Game Notes - June 25

Published on June 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (1-1, 38-38) @ Indianapolis Indians (1-1, 32-45)

June 25, 2026 | Game 77 | Away Game 41 | Victory Field | First Pitch 7:05 P.M.

RH Dom Hamel (2-8, 7.23) vs LH Connor Wietgrefe (No Record)

Hamel (6/20@ COL): 4.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO, 96 P (53 S) [Clippers, 6-3]

Wietgrefe (ALT - AA): 4-1, 3.51 ERA, 14/13, 66.2 IP, 4 HR, 25 BB, 69 SO

LAST TIME OUT

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (June 24, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 8-6 to the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field on Wednesday. Garrett Martin homered in his third straight and drove four for the second consecutive game, but the RailRiders could not overcome five errors in the afternoon tilt.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 1-0 lead four batters into the game. Duke Ellis led off with a single and scored on a Garrett Martin double for the early advantage. The RailRiders added a run on a Yanquiel Fernández sac fly in the second for a 2-0 lead.

Forced to play an outfielder on the infield, the RailRiders attempted to shift defensively based on the upcoming batting order or tendencies in each inning. The Indians leveled the game in the bottom half of the inning when a two-run throwing error tied the game at 2-2.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre regained the lead in the top of the third when Kenedy Corona singled in Ernesto Martínez Jr. for a 3-2 advantage, but a three-run homer from Nick Cimillo gave Indianapolis a 5-3 edge after three. Martin drilled his third home run in the last three games in the top of the fourth to give the RailRiders a 6-5 lead.

Indianapolis plated three runs in the sixth on a single from Keiner Delgado and another two-out, two-run error for an 8-6 lead. Rafael Montero (0-4) took the loss, allowing three runs, one earned, on two hits and a walk. Beau Burrows (3-1) worked three scoreless relief innings for the win, and Hunter Straton notched his second save.

Only three of the eight runs were earned due to the season-high five errors.

NEWS AND NOTES

PAYTON'S PLATE - Catcher Payton Henry was influential behind the plate for the RailRiders yesterday. The right-hander threw out three of four baserunners yesterday. Henry has caught 20 out of 55 runners to hold a 36% caught stealing rate. This is second most in all of Triple-A second only to 22 by Jair Camargo of Gwinnett.

MARTIN MASHING- Garrett Martin has hit home runs in back-to-back-to-back games now with the RailRiders. He had a two-hit, four-RBI night. It makes him the second player for SWB this season that has homered in three consecutive games alongside only Yanquiel Fernández who did so last week between the doubleheader on June 19 and single contest on June 20 at Columbus. The RailRiders record is five straight games with a long ball that was set by JC Escarra in the first week of September back in 2024. Martin is hitting .389 with eight runs batted in in four Triple-A games. He held a .270 batting average in 63 games with Somerset along with 14 doubles and 17 steals. His now 23 home runs and 59 total runs batted in lead the entire Yankees farm system. Martin was originally drafted by the Orioles in the 22nd round back in 2018, but did not sign until New York got him on a minor league free agent contract on July 14, 2023.

IN A ROW - Infielder Marco Luciano now holds an 18-game on base streak, besting George Lombard Jr. for the highest active stretch on the team. The streak dates back to May 16. In that time, Luciano has recorded 14 hits and 13 walks to continuously get on-base. His longest hit-streak of the season has been five consecutive games.

BY THE NUMBERS- The RailRiders outhit the Indians last night, ten hits to six. When SWB records more hits than their opponents, they are 30-9 on the season. The RailRiders are also 24-18 when they get on the board before their opponents. They have done both of these things twice in the last two games.

WE SAW A BIRD - Jake Bird has pitched in just three contests for the RailRiders, spending most of his season on the Yankees roster. With the New York, he holds a 1-1 record in 29 outings, all in relief. In 24.0 frames, the right-hander had a 4.88 ERA allowing seven walks and striking out 27. Bird has not made a save in three attempts. With SWB, he has not issued a run in 2.2 frames, while striking out four.

NOT WHAT YOU WANT- SWB tied a season-high four errors in the game yesterday. The team's 74 miscues are the third most in Triple-A behind Norfolk and Salt Lake's 78. Thirty-seven separate players have erred, while two players each have seven to lead the team. Indianapolis has made 61, still upper third of the pack.







International League Stories from June 25, 2026

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