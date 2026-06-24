SWB Game Notes - June 24, 2026

Published on June 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (1-0, 38-37) @ Indianapolis Indians (0-1, 31-45)

June 24, 2026 | Game 76 | Away Game 40 | Victory Field | First Pitch 1:35 P.M.

RH Adam Kloffenstein (2-5, 5.31) vs #21 RH Khristian Curtis (2-0, 3.27)

Kloffenstein (6/19-1@ COL): 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 4 BB, 4 K, 94 P (53 S) [Clippers, 4-3 (8)]

Curtis (6/18 @ IOW): 5.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 HR, 3 BB, 3 SO, 87 P (51 S) [Indians, 11-8]

LAST TIME OUT

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Indianapolis Indians 7-2 at Victory Field on Tuesday night. Garret Martin homered for the second straight game and drove in four to pace the second-half opener to a win.

Garrett Martin staked Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to a 2-0 advantage with a third-inning home run off Indianapolis starter Antwone Kelly. The 443-foot blast was his second with the RailRiders in three games since his promotion from Double-A Somerset on Saturday.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sent all nine hitters to the plate in the fourth, adding three runs on a pair of hits, two hit batters, and a walk. Ernesto Martínez Jr. scored when Duke Ellis reached on an error, Oswaldo Cabrera singled in Jonathan Ornelas, and Payton Henry crossed on an infield hit by Martin for a 5-0 lead.

The Indians responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, capitalizing on four RailRiders walks, to cut the lead to three runs.

In the eighth, run-scoring singles from Cabrera and Martin extended the lead back to five runs and capped the scoring at 7-2.

Alexander Cornielle worked three-plus innings, allowing one run on two hits with two strikeouts and four walks. Carson Coleman (1-0) earned the win with 1.1 scoreless innings, combining with Yovanny Cruz and Brad Hanner to shut down the Indians over the final 4.1 frames. Kelly (3-5) took the loss after allowing the first four runs on three hits over three innings.

NEWS AND NOTES

MARTIN MASHING- Garrett Martin has hit home runs in back-to-back games now with the RailRiders. He had a three-hit, four-RBI night in just his third game with SWB. Martin is hitting .385 with five runs batted in in Triple-A. Martin, 25, held a .270 batting average in 63 games with Somerset along with 14 doubles and 17 steals. His now 23 home runs and 59 total runs batted in lead the entire Yankees farm system. Martin was originally drafted by the Orioles in the 22nd round back in 2018, but did not sign until New York got him on a minor league free agent contract on July 14, 2023.

BY THE NUMBERS- The RailRiders outhit the Indians last night, ten hits to five. When SWB records more hits than their opponents, they are 30-8 on the season. The team had Monday off after traveling and they are 11-8 after having a free day. The RailRiders are also 24-17 when they get on the board before their opponents.

CABBY'S CLUTCH- Oswaldo Cabrera has upped his batting average to .271 on the season while having a great June. On the month, he holds a .397 average in 18 games, while recording a hit in all but two contests. He has spent the entire season on Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's roster while playing in eight different positions.

LAGRANGE IS LEARNING - Yankees #4 prospect Carlos Lagrange is continuing to come out of the bullpen in his new role for the RailRiders and potentially the Yankees. After a clean inning of work on Sunday, Lagrange has now made five appearances as a reliever for a 2.19 earned run averages. He began the season by making eleven starts for a 4.41 ERA.

BRADLEY'S BEST - Reliever Bradley Hanner lowered his earned run average to 2.31 after another 1.2 innings of clean work yesterday. He has only allowed 15 walks to 45 strikeouts in 35.0 frames. Hanner has made 26 appearances out of the bullpen for SWB. The 27-year-old was originally drafted by Minnesota in the 21st round in 2019 but signed as a free agent with New York on December 16.

ON THE MOVE - The RailRiders stole three bases as a team last night to record 106 total on the season, sixth most in the International League. Duke Ellis has swiped the most bags totaling 30, the most in the Yankees farm system and tied for second most in all of Triple-A. Jasson Domínguez has had ten while 16 players have stolen at least one.

IN A ROW - Infielder Marco Luciano now holds a 17-game on base streak, tied for the highest active stretch on the team with George Lombard Jr. The streak dates back to May 16. In that time, Luciano has recorded 14 hits and a dozen walks to continuously get on-base. His longest hit-streak of the season has been five consecutive games.

THE LONGEST RIDE - SWB played in its longest nine-inning contest yesterday after the game took three hours and twenty-four minutes. The longest extra-inning game of the summer was a 4:11 game that lasted 13 innings on May 12 versus Syracuse.







International League Stories from June 24, 2026

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