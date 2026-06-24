Storm Chasers Beat Clippers 3-2 to Open Second Half
Published on June 24, 2026 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (1-0/34-41) beat the Columbus Clippers (0-1/41-34) 3-2 in the first game of the second half on Tuesday night. The Storm Chasers used a strong start from Bailey Falter along with home runs from Abraham Toro and Drew Waters to power the 1-run victory.
Omaha opened the scoring with a leadoff home run from Toro in the bottom of the 2nd inning, putting the Storm Chasers ahead 1-0.
The Storm Chasers added to their lead in the bottom of the 4th inning when Waters hit a solo home run and Luke Maile collected an RBI single to extend the lead to 3-0.
The Clippers got on the board in the top of the 5th inning after Falter (2-0) balked with a runner on third, sending him home to cut the Storm Chasers' lead to 3-1.
Anthony Gose took over for Falter to begin the 6th inning. Falter finished his night with 5.0 innings of 1-run ball to pair with 5 strikeouts in the game. Gose then fired back-to-back scoreless frames in the 6th and 7th innings, keeping Omaha in front 3-1 into the 8th.
In the top of the 8th inning, the Storm Chasers turned to Génesis Cabrera, and he worked around a 1-out walk for a scoreless frame.
Omaha called upon Eric Cerantola for the 9th inning, and despite allowing an RBI double to cut the lead to 3-2, he finished the game for his International League-leading 10th save of the year.
The Storm Chasers will host the Clippers again for Game 2 of the series on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 P.M. CT and Omaha has Henry Williams scheduled to start.
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