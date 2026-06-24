June 24 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Buffalo Bisons

Published on June 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (0-1, 30-42) vs. BUFFALO BISONS (1-0, 35-40)

June 24 - 12:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Will Sanders (3-0, 4.62) vs. RHP Jake Bloss (0-1, 4.50)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Buffalo Bisons are set to play the second of a six-game series at Principal Park today...right-hander Will Sanders is slated to make his seventh appearance (sixth start) for Iowa...right-hander Jake Bloss is scheduled to start for Buffalo.

TOUGH LOSS: The I-Cubs fell in extra innings to the Buffalo Bisons last night 11-10 in 10 innings... BJ Murray tallied three hits including a home run and a triple... Moises Ballesteros and Owen Miller each had a multi-hit game... Paul Campbell made the start and worked 5.0 innings and allowed four runs on four hits with five strikeouts... Antoine Kelly worked a scoreless inning in relief with a strikeout.

TRI: Chicago Cubs' No. 9 prospect James Triantos is batting .324 (23-for-71) with seven doubles, one home run and 11 RBI in 17 June games...Triantos

is ranked seventh in the International League with 76 hits on the season...Triantos is just two home runs shy of tying a career high of seven done twice, in 2022 and 2025...he did not hit his fifth home run of year last season until Aug. 29 at Las Vegas...Triantos' 76 hits and 17 stolen bases are numbers matched by just three other players in the International League, Nashville's Luis Lara Gwinnett's Jim Jarvis and Indianapolis' Ronny Simon.

TRIPLE-HOMER: I-Cubs infielder B.J. Murray tallied three hits last night and has four multi-hit efforts in his last five games...BJ recorded a home run and a triple last night, becoming the first I-Cub to do so since Hayden Cantrelle on Aug. 17, 2025 vs. Worcester...BJ ranks among International League leaders in triples (T-2nd, 4), batting average (5th, .321), hits (5th, 80), OPS (6th, .948), on-base percentage (6th, .321), total bases (6th, 132) and extra-base hits (T-8th, 30).

BATEMAN!: I-Cubs outfielder Brett Bateman saw his hit streak end at 11 games Sunday but he has reached base in 13 straight...during the 12-game stretch, Brett is batting .346 (18-for-52) with eight runs scored, three doubles, five RBI, 12 walks and nine stolen bases...he has also recorded a .469 on-base percentage during this span...his 20.1% walk rate ranks third among International League players with at least 150 plate appearances this season.

THAT'S A WRAP: The Iowa Cubs, along with all minor league teams, wrapped up the first half of the 2026 season on Sunday...the I-Cubs finished 30-42 (.417) in the first half of the season and won just one series on March 31-April 5 at Louisville...Iowa finished ninth in the International League West Division, just one place above last place Indianapolis...the I-Cubs -83 run differential is the worst in the division and third-worst in the entire IL, ahead of Durham (-109) and Norfolk (-96).

ON THE HILL: Today's starting pitcher Will Sanders is set to make his third start with Iowa since returning from a shoulder injury on June 12...in his last two outings, Will has gone 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA (2 ER in 10.0 IP) and 14 strikeouts...he has allowed just six hits and one walk in those 10.0 innings...all runs have come via the home run.

THE JAGUAR: Kevin Alcántara extended his on-base streak to 30 games last night with two walks...the streak is the longest by an I-Cub since Jonathon

Long reached in 35 consecutive games from July 9-Aug. 24, 2025, which set a franchise record...in addition, it is tied for the longest such streak in the International League and tied for fourth-longest in all of Triple-A...since returning to the Iowa lineup on June 10 after being optioned by Chicago, Kevin is batting .297 (11-for-37) with seven runs scored, four doubles, a home run, five RBI and seven walks.

THE HERD: Iowa is set to host the Buffalo Bisons for the lone six-game set of the season...Buffalo has been to Des Moines twice since 2021 and each team has won six games, including a series split in 2025... Jonathon Long has played in six games in his career vs. Buffalo and is batting .400 (10-for-25) with one double, one home run and six RBI.

WELCOMED NEW FACES: Iowa's new relievers Vince Reilly and Antoine Kelly have been welcomed faces to the bullpen...Reilly, who was called up from Double-A Knoxville has made three appearances and has not allowed a run in 2.2 innings and has five strikeouts...Vince picked up his first Triple-A save on Friday night...Kelly was acquired in a trade from the Dodgers and has posted a 1.35 ERA (1 ER in 6.2 IP) in five outings and has added eight strikeouts.







International League Stories from June 24, 2026

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