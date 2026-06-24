2027 Live Like Lou Jax Classic Features Cincinnati, Illinois, Georgia Tech, and Tennessee

Published on June 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







Jacksonville, FL - Peak Events, LLC, is excited to announce the field for the fourth annual Live Like Lou Jax College Baseball Classic at VyStar Ballpark on Feb. 26-28, 2027. The participating teams include Cincinnati, Illinois, Georgia Tech, and Tennessee.

"The 2027 Live Like Lou Jax Classic will once again bring a strong field to VyStar Ballpark," said Ryan Holloway, Founder and CEO of Peak Events. "We are incredibly proud of our partnership with the Live Like Lou Foundation and the impact this event continues to make both on and off the field. Our goal is to continue building one of the premier early-season events in college baseball - the #BestOutsideOfOmaha - while helping advance Live Like Lou's mission to leave ALS better than we found it. We're excited to welcome these outstanding programs and their fan bases to Jacksonville for another great weekend of college baseball."

The 2027 Live Like Lou Jax Classic will feature two games per day, with each team playing one game a day in a round-robin format over the three-day event. The full schedule, including matchups and first pitch times, will be finalized soon.

Three of the four teams in the event reached the NCAA tournament in 2026. Representing the Big 12, Cincinnati went 38-22 and earned a spot in the Starkville Regional. Georgia Tech won 50 games for the sixth time in program history, captured the ACC regular season and tournament Championships, and hosted the Atlanta Regional as the overall number two seed. Tennessee reached the Chapel Hill Regional this season, and the Volunteers are not far removed from winning the 2024 Men's College World Series championship.

In addition, the Fighting Illini have won 31 Big Ten championships, the second-most of any team in the conference. The most recent one came in 2024.

Fans can sign up now for pre-sale ticket access at the Jax Classic page at www.peak.events. Travel packages and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

"The Live Like Lou College Baseball Classics reflect the heart of our For the Good campaign - bringing people together through baseball to make a meaningful difference for families facing ALS," said Live Like Lou Executive Director Wendy Faust. "In partnership with Peak Events, these tournaments create unforgettable experiences for the ALS community while also delivering tangible support through financial grants to families impacted by Lou Gehrig's disease. We are deeply grateful to the teams, fans, and partners who continue to show up, give back, and help us leave ALS better than we found it."

Follow the Live Like Lou Jax Classic on X, Instagram, and Facebook at @LLL_JaxCBC to stay up to date with news and ticket information.

About the Live Like Lou Foundation:

Named after Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig, the Live Like Lou Foundation is a national nonprofit with a vision to leave ALS better than we found it. Inspired by Gehrig's example of courage, determination, and gratitude, Live Like Lou supports people living with ALS through volunteer service, financial grants, and college scholarships for dependents in ALS families; funds early-career scientists studying ALS; and raises national awareness for Lou Gehrig's disease. The foundation honors Lou's legacy as we inspire hope for a world where ALS is no longer fatal. Learn more at livelikelou.org.







International League Stories from June 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.