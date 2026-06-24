Iowa Cubs Hosting 18th Annual Naturalization Ceremony

Published on June 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs will host their 18th Annual Naturalization Ceremony on the field at Principal Park on Thursday, June 25. The ceremony will take place prior to first pitch between Iowa and the Buffalo Bisons, scheduled for 6:38 pm.

Traditionally, the ceremony has been done on the Fourth of July before the start of an Iowa Cubs game. This year, Iowa is on the road on Independence Day, but will treat their Thursday, June 25 game as their typical July 4 event.

The U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of Iowa Stephen Locher, will oversee the ceremony. 29 candidates from 16 different countries and five continents will be individually honored before taking an oath of allegiance to the United States of America.

The first on-field citizenship ceremony at Principal Park was held on September 4, 2009. Since then, the Iowa Cubs have been a part of the naturalization of 533 citizens of the United States (prior to the 2026 class) through the last 16 years. In addition, more than 5,000 candidates have become citizens in various other non-game day ceremonies at Principal Park over the past six years.

Following the ceremony, the Iowa Cubs and Buffalo Bison will play the third game of a six-game series.







International League Stories from June 24, 2026

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