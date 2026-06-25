Knights Out-Joust Red Wings in Game Two

Published on June 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







In game two of their six-game set in Charlotte Wednesday night, the Rochester Red Wings (1-1, 46-29) fell behind the Knights (1-1, 43-34) early, and ultimately dropped the ballgame by a score of 10-2. CF Christian Franklin drove in the Red Wings' only two runs in the losing effort via a two-run shot in the sixth, and 3B Brady House doubled in the same frame for Rochester's only other extra-base hit of the night.

After back-to-back groundouts to begin the bottom of the first inning, Knights LF Dustin Harris launched a solo home run to right field, giving Charlotte an early 1-0 lead.

Once again down to a pair of outs in the bottom of the second inning, the Knights rallied with singles from 3B Mario Camilletti and SS Andy Weber. CF Dru Baker then smashed a home run to left-center field, extending the Knights' lead to four.

The Knights' offense stayed hot in the bottom of the third inning as C Edgar Quero doubled to right field. He advanced to third on a bunt single by Harris. Quero later scored, and Harris advanced to second on a groundout by RF Nolan Jones, extending the Knights' lead to 5-0.

A pitching change was all the Red Wings needed to spark a rally. 2B Phillip Glasser opened the inning with a single to right field, and Christian Franklin followed with his sixth home run of the season, cutting the deficit to 5-2.

The Knights responded immediately with two runs of their own. Mario Camilletti drew a walk, Andy Weber singled, and Dru Baker doubled to drive in two runs and extend the lead back to five. After Rikuu Nishida reached on a bunt single and advanced Baker to third, Edgar Quero singled to score Baker and move Nishida to third, giving the Knights an 8-2 lead. Harris then hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Nishida, extending the Knights' lead to 9-2.

The Knights' offense came back to life in the bottom of the eighth inning as Dru Baker singled to left field and later advanced to second on a single by Edgar Quero. After Dustin Harris grounded into a fielder's choice, moving Baker to third, Nolan Jones delivered another single to drive in Baker and extend the Knights' lead to 10-2.

Despite a Brady House single and RF Joey Wiemer walk in the top of the ninth, the Wings were unable to respond to the eight-run deficit and fell in game two of their first six-game set of the second half.

RHP Chandler Champlain got the start for Rochester and pitched 3.1 innings, allowing eight hits and five runs while recording two strikeouts. RHP Trevor Gott relieved Champlain and pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits while recording one strikeout. RHP Robert Cranz relieved Gott and pitched 1.0 inning, allowing four hits and four runs while issuing one walk. RHP Riley Cornelio relieved Cranz, pitching the final 2.0 innings while allowing one earned run on three hits with four strikeouts.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game today is CF Christian Franklin. The former Iowa Cub mashed his sixth homer of the season, a two-run moonshot to left-center field on a 2-1 sweeper. Five of his six homers this season have come on the road.

Rochester will play game three of their series against the Knights on Thursday at 7:04 p.m., as they look to bounce back into the win column. RHP Andry Lara will start for Rochester against RHP Jonathan Cannon for the Knights.







International League Stories from June 24, 2026

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