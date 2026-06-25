Charlotte Crushes Rochester Behind 17 Hits
Published on June 24, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights evened up their series with the Rochester Red Wings with a lopsided 10-2 victory on Wednesday night at Truist Field. The Knights took control from the start and never let up. The eight-run margin of victory fell right in line with what the Knights have done all year, still topping all of Triple-A in run differential.
Dustin Harris opened the scoring with a solo Home Run down the right field line in the bottom of the first inning. Harris finished with three hits for the second straight game. Dru Baker stepped to the plate in the bottom of the second and smacked a three-run homer that increased the Knights' advantage out to 4-0.
An RBI groundout added one more to the run tally for Charlotte before Rochester cut into the deficit in the sixth. The Red Wings plated a pair to pull within three runs at 5-2; however, the Knights poured it on in the bottom of the frame.
Charlotte received a two-run double from Baker, an RBI single from Edgar Quero, and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Harris. Nolan Jones chipped in an RBI single in the eighth inning for good measure.
Mason Adams dazzled on the mound with five shutout innings. The right-hander struck out five and earned his second win of the campaign. Tyler Schweitzer, Tyler Davis, and Javy Guerra took care of the final four frames and secured the win.
Andy Weber joined Baker, Quero, and Harris with three hits and the Knights finished with 17 as a unit.
Charlotte will attempt to duplicate Wednesday's performance in game three of the series, which is scheduled for Thursday evening at 7:04pm ET.
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