RailRiders Bungle Way to Matinee Loss
Published on June 24, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 8-6 to the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field on Wednesday. Garrett Martin homered in his third straight and drove four for the second consecutive game, but the RailRiders could not overcome five errors in the afternoon tilt.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 1-0 lead four batters into the game. Duke Ellis led off with a single and scored on a Garrett Martin double for the early advantage.
The RailRiders added a run on a Yanquiel Fernández sac fly in the second for a 2-0 lead.
Forced to play an outfielder on the infield, the RailRiders attempted to shift defensively based on the upcoming batting order or tendencies in each inning. The Indians leveled the game in the bottom half of the inning when a two-run throwing error tied the game at 2-2.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre regained the lead in the top of the third when Kenedy Corona singled in Ernesto Martínez Jr. for a 3-2 advantage, but a three-run homer from Nick Cimillo gave Indianapolis a 5-3 edge after three.
Martin drilled his third home run in the last three games in the top of the fourth to give the RailRiders a 6-5 lead.
Indianapolis plated three runs in the sixth on a single from Keiner Delgado and another two-out, two-run error for an 8-6 lead.
Rafael Montero (0-4) took the loss, allowing three runs, one earned, on two hits and a walk. Beau Burrows (3-1) worked three scoreless relief innings for the win, and Hunter Straton notched his second save.
Only three of the eight runs were earned due to the season-high five errors.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Indianapolis meet again on Thursday night. Dom Hamel gets the ball for the RailRiders against the Indians and a yet-to-be-announced starter. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 P.M.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
1-1, 38- 38
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