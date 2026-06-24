Redbirds Launch Playoff Tickets Amidst 2026 Playoff Berth
Published on June 24, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - This past Sunday, the Memphis Redbirds claimed their first-ever International League title in any form since joining the league ahead of the 2021 season (then, Triple-A East) and the first playoff berth since the 2018 Triple-A Championship. With tickets starting at just $9.01, the Redbirds are scheduled to host the 2026 International League Championship Series at AutoZone Park on Tuesday, Sept. 22 through Thursday, Sept. 24.
"Winning the first half International League Championship is a tremendous achievement for our players, coaches, and staff, but it's also a testament to the incredible support we've received from Redbirds fans since the start of this season" Redbirds President and General Manager Craig Unger said. "Now, we have the opportunity to bring postseason baseball back to AutoZone Park, and we expect an unforgettable atmosphere. We encourage fans to secure their playoff tickets early and be part of what promises to be a special championship run."
The International League's playoff field consists of four teams-each division's first-half champion and second-half champion. By capturing the first-half division title, the Memphis Redbirds have officially clinched a postseason berth and the opportunity to compete for the 2026 International League Championship later this fall. Fans wanting to secure tickets to playoffs at AutoZone Park can head to www.milb.com/memphis/tickets/playoffs to learn more.
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