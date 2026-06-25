Mets Score Five Runs in Final Three Innings to Take Down IronPigs 5-4 Wednesday

Published on June 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Ronny Mauricio of the Syracuse Mets

(Syracuse Mets) Ronny Mauricio of the Syracuse Mets(Syracuse Mets)

Allentown, PA - Ronny Mauricio drove in the go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning as the Syracuse Mets rallied past the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 5-4, on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Lehigh Valley (0-2, 35-42) jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the second inning. Dylan Moore lined an RBI double to left field before Dylan Carlson drew a bases-loaded walk. Steward Berroa then grounded into a force out that brought home another run, giving the IronPigs a 3-0 advantage.

Syracuse (2-0, 40-37) threatened in the third, loading the bases with no outs after walks by Grae Kessinger and Hayden Senger, along with a fielding error, but the Mets were unable to score.

The Mets finally broke through in the seventh inning. Hayden Senger reached on a throwing error before Ronny Mauricio singled. Tyrone Taylor followed with an RBI single to center field, scoring Senger and trimming the deficit to 3-1.

Syracuse completed the comeback in the eighth. Cristian Pache singled and Yonny Hernández doubled to put runners on second and third. Grae Kessinger grounded out to score Pache, making it a one-run game. After Jihwan Bae entered as a pinch runner, Mauricio lined a two-run single to center field, scoring Hernández and Bae to give the Mets a 4-3 lead.

The Mets added an insurance run in the ninth. Nick Morabito singled, stole second and third, then scored on a Yonny Hernández infield single and a throwing error by shortstop Christian Cairo, extending the lead to 5-3.

Lehigh Valley made things interesting in the bottom of the ninth when Paul McIntosh hit a solo home run, but Ben Simon retired the next two batters to secure the victory.

On the mound, Jack Weisenburger started for Syracuse and allowed three runs while recording five outs. Felipe De La Cruz retired the final batter of the second and pitched two and one-third scoreless innings. Adbert Alzolay, Ofreidy Gómez, and Simon combined to hold the IronPigs to one run over the final four innings, with Simon earning the save.

Mauricio finished with two hits and two runs batted in, including the decisive two-run single in the eighth. Hernández went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI single. Taylor drove in Syracuse's first run of the night. In four rehab games and three with Syracuse, Taylor is 7-for-15 (.467/.500/.933) with two home runs and six runs batted in. Morabito also reached base twice, stole two bases, and scored an insurance run in the ninth.

Syracuse continues its six-game series against Lehigh Valley on Thursday night. First pitch at Coca-Cola Park is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

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International League Stories from June 24, 2026

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