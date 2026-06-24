Rozek's Quality Outing Helps Saints to 4-3 Win over Bats
Published on June 24, 2026 under International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - His fastball averages about 88.0 mph. He wasn't drafted out of college. His name doesn't appear on any Top 30 lists. None of that matters when Aaron Rozek is on the mound as he's been one of the most consistent pitchers for the St. Paul Saints this season. He tossed another gem on Wednesday afternoon against the Louisville Bats as the Saints hung on for a 4-3 victory.
Rozek allowed a leadoff walk in the first and then promptly retired the next 10 hitters before plunking Héctor Rodriguez with one out in the fourth. He kept the Bats off balance for most of the game in a tight pitcher's duel.
Kala'i Rosario got things started for the Saints in the third in his first Triple-A at bat he singled to center. Back-to-back walks loaded the bases. The Saints plated a run when catcher P.J. Higgins back picked Rosario at third, but third baseman Francisco Urbaez interfered with Rosario's headfirst dive back to the bag and he was awarded home giving the Saints a 1-0 lead.
A little luck got the Saints a couple of runs in the fifth. Tanner Schobel led off the inning with a pop up to shallow left, but shortstop Dominic Pitelli never saw it and the ball fell about 10 feet to his left as Schobel hustled into second for a double. With one out Alan Roden walked. Gabby Gonzalez capitalized with a two-run double down the third base line putting the Saints up 3-0.
Rozek was looking to complete the seventh inning for just the fourth time in his affiliated career, but back-to-back home runs to start the inning by Michael Toglia, his 19th, and Michael Chavis, his 13th, knocked him out of the game and cut the Saints lead to 3-2. Outside of that, Rozek was brilliant going 6.0+ innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking two and striking out five as he picked up his second win of the season. It was just the third quality start for the Saints this season, two of the three by Rozek.
The Saints got one back in the eighth when Cody Morissette led off with a walk, moved to second on an infield single to third by Rosario, and scored on a single to right by Schobel making it 4-2.
The Bats got the run back in the bottom of the inning on a Rodriguez solo homer to right, his 18th of the season, cutting the lead to 4-3.
Taylor Rashi, who gave up that solo homer in the eighth, came back out for the ninth. With one out and one on he walked Austin Hendrick putting the tying run in scoring position and the winning run at first. Rashi would nail down his first save by striking out P.J. Higgins and pinch hitter Will Banfield.
The Saints failed to homer for the second straight game only the second time this season they have gone back-to-back games without a long ball.
The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series at Louisville Slugger Field at 5:35 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Ry Langenberg (2-2, 5.79) to the mound against Bats RHP Jose Franco (1-1, 3.45). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
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