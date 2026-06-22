Welcome Back: In First Week off Injured List Alan Roden Named International League Player of the Week

Published on June 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Alan Roden was scorching hot before injuring his shoulder on April 17. Despite playing in two more games after that, Roden went on the injured list. He missed nearly eight weeks between games with the St. Paul Saints, but picked up right where he left off. In his first week since coming off the injured list Roden was named the International League Player of the Week.

In four games against the Omaha Storm Chasers Roden went 10-18 (.556) with four home runs, seven RBI, nine runs scored, and slashed .556/.619/1.278/1.897. He had three hits in his first game back on June 16, three more hits on June 19, and capped the week with a 4-6, two home run performance in the series finale on Sunday. He led the International League during the week in slugging percentage and OPS, tied for first in runs, third in average, home runs, and on-base percentage, fourth in total bases (23), and tied for fifth in hits.

On the season Roden is hitting .333 with seven home runs, 22 RBI, 18 runs scored, and he is walking (20) more than he is striking out (17) across 23 games. He is slashing .333/.463/.632/1.095.

Roden is the first Saints player to be named International League Player of the Week this season, the ninth in franchise history, and first since Mickey Gasper May 6-11, 2025

The Saints begin the second half of the season with a six-game series against the Louisville Bats at Louisville Slugger Field beginning Tuesday, June 23 at 5:35 p.m. (CT).







International League Stories from June 22, 2026

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