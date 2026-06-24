Iowa Defeats Buffalo 18-11 in Offensive Shootout

Published on June 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (1-1, 31-43) set a new season high for hits in a game (18) and used an 11 run fifth inning to defeat the Buffalo Bisons (1-1, 36-41) 18-11 on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park.

Buffalo took the lead in the first inning with a two-run home run. Iowa tied the game in the second inning on a two-run home run from Owen Miller. The I-Cubs took the lead after Moises Ballesteros drove in a run and another run scored on a fielder's choice to give Iowa a 4-2 lead.

Iowa added two more runs in the fourth inning on a pair of RBI doubles by Brett Bateman and Ben Cowles. Buffalo got a run back in the fifth inning before Iowa had an explosive bottom of the fifth inning. The I-Cubs scored 11 runs, sending 15 hitters to the plate, and recording the 11 runs on seven hits, four walks, and two hit-by-pitches. The offensive onslaught was highlighted by a grand slam from Kevin Alcàntara, a two-run home run by James Triantos, bases loaded walks by Ballesteros and Jonathon Long, and RBI knocks from Bateman and Miller.

Iowa scored one run in the sixth, while Buffalo scored eight runs over the final four innings to close the game. Iowa Starter Will Sanders earned his fourth win of the season after pitching 5.0 innings, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out three.

Iowa continues a six game series against the Buffalo Bisons on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:38 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from June 24, 2026

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