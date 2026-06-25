Bulls Open Second Half with Doubleheader Sweep

Published on June 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Norfolk, VA - A day after the rest of the International League opened the second half, the Durham Bulls swept a doubleheader over the Norfolk Tides 6-4 and 5-3 on Wednesday night.

The Bulls (2-0) scored all six of their runs in the third inning of the opener, highlighted by the first Triple-A home run by Will Simpson. Simpson was hitting .240 with 13 homers at Double-A before his promotion to the Bulls ahead of the start of the second half. Durham used six pitchers in the opener with Brody Hopkins (W, 2-6) being awarded the win despite walking four and permitting two runs over one inning. Alex Cook (S, 1) pitched a scoreless seventh inning to earn the save.

Chase Solesky (W, 4-6) registered the win in the nightcap. Leading 2-0 in the fourth, Blake Sabol connected for a solo home run to push the lead to 3-0. The Bulls ran out to a 5-0 lead and held on to sweep the doubleheader. Hunter Bigge (S, 1) notched a two-inning save, permitting just an unearned run in the sixth.

After finishing in a last-place tie in the first half with Norfolk (0-2), the Bulls are one of only three teams off to a 2-0 start in the second half.

The series continues Thursday night at Harbor Park at 12:05 PM ET.







International League Stories from June 24, 2026

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