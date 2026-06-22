Bulls Drop Series to Jacksonville at Home

Published on June 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp scored seven times in the first and coasted to an 11-5 victory over the Durham Bulls Sunday night as the first half ended.

Jacksonville's Ethan O'Donnell capped a seven-run first with a grand slam against Bulls starter Michael Forret (L, 0-1). Forret threw 43 pitches over just 2/3 of an inning before being relieved by Luis Guerrero. Forret permitted just one hit, but hit a batter and walked three before departing the game. O'Donnell smacked the slam to right to close down the big inning.

Durham (28-47) right fielder Connor Hujsak connected for two home runs, a solo in the second against Jumbo Shrimp starter Patrick Monteverde, then again with two aboard in the sixth as the Bulls closed to within 9-5.

The Bulls managed six hits, with five coming from Hujsak (3-4, 2HR, 4RBI) and Logan Driscoll (2-4, 2B, RBI).

Monteverde (W, 1-2) earned the win by fanning eight across five innings, yielding five runs.

After Durham claimed the opener of the series on Tuesday, Jacksonville (42-32) won the final five to win the series.

After Monday's off day, the Bulls will begin the second half at Harbor Park against the Norfolk Tides at 6:35 PM ET. The Bulls and Tides finished the first half tied for last with identical 28-47 records. Durham was 6-6 in the first half against Norfolk.

Notes: The Memphis Redbirds (47-28) won the first half of the International League season by defeating the Nashville Sounds 10-8 on Sunday afternoon. The Redbirds win, coupled with Toledo's victory over Rochester (45-28) 9-6, handed the Redbirds the first half title and a spot in the International League finals in late September. Had both teams won Sunday, the Red Wings would have won the half by virtue of a better winning percentage. Memphis is managed by former Durham coach Ben Johnson, a Memphis native.







International League Stories from June 21, 2026

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