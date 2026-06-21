First Inning Defensive Struggles Cement Bisons Loss to Charlotte
Published on June 21, 2026 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons gave up five runs on five hits in the first inning, which was too much to come back from as were shutout 5-0 by the Charlotte Knights on Sunday afternoon at Shalen Field.
Charles McAdoo got on base three times in the loss. McAdoo singled in the bottom of the first inning and walked in the third and sixth.
The Knights broke the scoreless tie to start the game. With the bases loaded in the top of the first, Caden Connor drilled a single to right field, scoring both Rikuu Nishida and Ryan Gelanie. Andy Weber added to the Knights' lead with a three-run double smashed to right-center field, giving Charlotte a 5-0 lead.
The Knights were held to just one more hit the rest of the way. However, the Bisons were unable to score any runs and only generated five hits, one of which was a Josh Rivera double in the bottom of the third.
Buffalo and the Iowa Cubs are scheduled for a 7:38 p.m. pitch on Tuesday at Principal Park. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins broadcast coverage at 7:18 p.m.
International League Stories from June 21, 2026
- Redbirds Clinch 2026 International League First Half Championship - Memphis Redbirds
- Red Wings Finish First Half with 9-6 Loss to Mud Hens - Rochester Red Wings
- First Inning Defensive Struggles Cement Bisons Loss to Charlotte - Buffalo Bisons
- Lindor, Mauricio, and Taylor Rehab in Syracuse's Series Finale Victory over Norfolk Sunday - Syracuse Mets
- Stripers Bludgeon Bats 10-1 in First Half Finale - Gwinnett Stripers
- Toledo Finishes Strong in Rochester - Toledo Mud Hens
- Knights Close out the First Half, Bisons, in Style - Charlotte Knights
- Tides Finish First Half With Loss - Norfolk Tides
- 'Pigs Split Series with WooSox - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Angel Genao Living up to Top Prospect Billing - Columbus Clippers
- Bisons Christmas in July Fridaynightbash with Cookie Cutter Giveaway July 12 - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Finish First Half with a Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Wrap up First Half with 10-1 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Reds Affiliate Louisville Coming to Columbus June 30-July 5: Promotions Details - Columbus Clippers
- SWB Game Notes - June 21, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds First Half Championship Clinching Scenarios & Magic Number Update - Memphis Redbirds
- Buffalo Bisons Vintage Movie Night July 11: A League of Their Own - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- First Inning Defensive Struggles Cement Bisons Loss to Charlotte
- Bisons Christmas in July Fridaynightbash with Cookie Cutter Giveaway July 12
- Buffalo Bisons Vintage Movie Night July 11: A League of Their Own
- Keys Walks It off for Bisons against Charlotte
- Buffalo Bisons Ernie Clement Bobble in a Box Giveaway July 12