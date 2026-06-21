First Inning Defensive Struggles Cement Bisons Loss to Charlotte

Published on June 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons gave up five runs on five hits in the first inning, which was too much to come back from as were shutout 5-0 by the Charlotte Knights on Sunday afternoon at Shalen Field.

Charles McAdoo got on base three times in the loss. McAdoo singled in the bottom of the first inning and walked in the third and sixth.

The Knights broke the scoreless tie to start the game. With the bases loaded in the top of the first, Caden Connor drilled a single to right field, scoring both Rikuu Nishida and Ryan Gelanie. Andy Weber added to the Knights' lead with a three-run double smashed to right-center field, giving Charlotte a 5-0 lead.

The Knights were held to just one more hit the rest of the way. However, the Bisons were unable to score any runs and only generated five hits, one of which was a Josh Rivera double in the bottom of the third.

Buffalo and the Iowa Cubs are scheduled for a 7:38 p.m. pitch on Tuesday at Principal Park. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins broadcast coverage at 7:18 p.m.







International League Stories from June 21, 2026

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