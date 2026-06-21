Red Wings Finish First Half with 9-6 Loss to Mud Hens

Published on June 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







On a Father's Day Sunday afternoon where ESL Ballpark was filled to the brim - and one that also marked the end of the International League first half - the Red Wings (45-28) struggled to prevail in their series finale with the Toledo Mud Hens (34-40), falling 9-6 to end the set in a 3-3 split. A pair of Wings went yard, as CF Andrew Pinckney and C Riley Adams found their respective sweet spots in the bottom of the fourth inning, while 2B Phillip Glasser connected on an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth. LF Trey Lipscomb trimmed the deficit to three runs with a home run in the closing inning, although the moonshot would be the final run of the ballgame. LHP Jackson Kent turned in 3.0 innings of work in his sixth start of the season, while five other pitchers saw action in the losing effort.

LHP Jackson Kent set the tone early with a pair of strikeouts - a defensive tempo to which the Mud Hens quickly matched, as SS Andrew Navigato made a dazzling catch near second base, followed by a fly out in foul territory to end the inning.

2B Max Anderson registered the first hit of the game for either team with a single to open the top of the second, followed by an unsuccessful play attempt from the Red Wings. The momentum then continued for the visiting squad, as LF Corey Julks outpaced the defense to home base courtesy of a single from DH Tyler Gentry. With the bases loaded, the Mud Hens extended their lead to 3-0 as Andrew Navigato belted a single that drove just past the glove of 3B Brady House.

House then gave the Red Wings life on offense, though, with a high single that dipped down into right field, which turned into a double via a fielding error from the Mud Hens. In the at-bat directly after, Detroit Tigers' top prospect CF Max Clark raced into the diamond to make a brilliant diving catch and hand the Wings their second out of the half-inning, followed by a ground out to conclude the frame.

The Mud Hens flipped defensive into offensive success, as Clark launched a looping drive for a home run that bounced off the side of the foul pole patio to give the team their fifth unanswered run of the game. The Red Wings filled out two bases after the Mud Hens made the first pitching change of the game, although a pop out to end the inning would make the team 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

After three innings with no runs, a pair of sluggers found their sweet spots for Rochester. CF Andrew Pinckney kicked things off with a 402-foot home run that landed just below the scoreboard, while C Riley Adams launched one of his own that fell inside the bullpen. Both runs allowed ESL Ballpark to erupt, and the Red Wings to trim the deficit to three runs as they concluded the fourth inning.

After a scoreless fifth, Toledo extended their lead in the sixth inning after Corey Julks sent a double to the deepest part of ESL Ballpark, followed by an RBI single shot by Tyler Gentry, sending Julks home to make it 6-2 Mud Hens. After another double smashed by 1B Max Burt, the Red Wings were able to avoid an even larger deficit via a double play.

An inning later, the Mud Hens built upon their offensive field day after RF Ben Malgeri popped an infield single, followed by Max Clark blasting a two-run homer to make it 8-2 Toledo. With the help of three catches by RF Christian Franklin, one of which was a diving snag that would have potentially sent two runs in for Toledo, the Red Wings were able to keep the deficit to six runs.

Toledo added one more run in the top of the eighth inning with a sequence of events that began with Max Burt and Andrew Navigato both sending a single to left field. Ben Malgeri went on to ground out, which allowed Burt and Navigato to advance one base further. Shortly after, C Eduardo Valencia popped out on a sacrifice fly, allowing Burt to reach home safely, making it 9-2 Mud Hens.

In the ensuing half-inning, the Red Wings found their biggest offensive spark of the afternoon with a three-run burst that began with LF Trey Lipscomb reaching first off a throwing error. Andrew Pinckney proceeded to walk, sending Lipscomb to second, and Riley Adams was then hit by a pitch, posing a threatening bases-loaded situation for Rochester. 2B Phillip Glasser seized the opportunity with an RBI triple, clearing the bases to make it 9-5 Toledo.

In the ninth inning, Rochester provided one last glimpse of hope after Trey Lipscomb blasted a homer to left field, cutting the Mud Hen lead to 9-6. The score would come to a halt shortly after, as Toledo's defense sealed the win to close out the series.

LHP Jackson Kent faced an abundance of action in his sixth start of the year, slinging 3.0 innings and allowing five runs on six hits while tossing three strikeouts. The southpaw was substituted for RHP Eddy Yean in the top of the fourth, who hurled four strikeouts over 2.0 innings. RHP Luke Young witnessed an inning of his own on the mound and allowed three hits and a run, while RHP Cole Henry came into the game an inning later and allowed three runs and two hits. RHP Jack Sinclair allowed a run on two hits, while RHP Erick Mejia was the last to see time on the mound, twirling a strikeout over an inning of work.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game is C Riley Adams. The former Toronto Blue Jay sent a 375-foot home run in the bottom of the fourth, at the time cutting the deficit to three runs. The 29-year-old from California now has five homers on the season.

Rochester will take a trip to Charlotte to take on the Knights in a six-game series starting Tuesday the 23rd at approximately 7:04 P.M. An opener will start for the Red Wings, followed by RHP Luis Perales.







International League Stories from June 21, 2026

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