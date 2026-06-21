Reds Affiliate Louisville Coming to Columbus June 30-July 5: Promotions Details

Published on June 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







The Columbus Clippers meet the Louisville Bats, top minor league affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, in a six-game series at Huntington Park from June 30-July 5. The "Battle for I-71" series has many of your favorite promotions and ticket offers. Huntington Park is the place to be for Independence Day Weekend!

FULL CLIPPERS PROMOTIONS SCHEDULE

Make sure to get your tickets now! This season, online fees are lower than ever to attend a Clippers game.

BUY TICKETS NOW!

Homestand Highlights:

Tuesday, June 30 (7:05pm)

Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night! Every Tuesday all season, Sahlen's hot dogs are just ten cents! Be part of the Clippers tradition. DIME-A-DOG NIGHT

Wednesday, July 1 (7:05pm)

Dollar Day at the Concession Stand! Look for special offers throughout the ballpark for just a buck. Speaking of savings, it is $5 Wednesday at the ticket window. All Bleacher, Lawn, and SRO tickets are just five dollars on $5 Wednesday! It's also Military & First Responder Appreciation Night. High school and college students also get special deals Wednesday-Friday!

Thursday, July 2 (7:05pm)

The Clippers transform into Los Veleros de Columbus! Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión™" is designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with a culture that is passionate about baseball, family and fun. Grab your Los Veleros gear and join us!

Friday, July 3 (6:05pm)

Be one of the first 1,000 fans through the gates and you'll receive a Clippers retro navy jersey! (All sized XL). Plus, it's $5 Friday!!! Get select small domestic draft beers for just five bucks. After the game, it's an easy walk from Huntington Park to viewing locations for Red, White, & Boom.

Saturday, July 4 (7:05pm)

Celebrate Independence Day with the Clippers. Be sure to stick around after the game for a special fireworks display!

Sunday, July 5 (1:05pm)

It's Family Day presented by Medical Mutual. Get a Family Pass which admits up to 2 adults and 4 youth/seniors for Bleacher/Lawn/Standing Room Only for just $24 total or upgrade to Reserved Seating for $30 for the entire family! Clippers fans 60 & over can enjoy discounted admission on Sundays! Bleacher seats are $5 and Reserved Seats are $7. Bring the kids early - the first 500 kids receive a Clippers bell courtesy of Dor-Mar. And it's Signature Sunday, meaning two Clippers players will sign autographs for kids from noon to 12:20pm at the AAA Guest Services Window near the home plate entrance. And of course don't forget the postgame Fun Run Around the Bases for fans of all ages, weather permitting.







International League Stories from June 21, 2026

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