Redbirds First Half Championship Clinching Scenarios & Magic Number Update

Published on June 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







With one game to play in the 2026 International League First Half Championship race, the Memphis Redbirds sit in a virtual first-place tie with the Rochester Red Wings atop the standings. Due to win percentage, Memphis must finish with a better record than Rochester to win the league.

Memphis hosts Nashville for a six-game series at AutoZone Park that concludes Sunday, June 21 to wrap up the first half. Tickets and promotional information can be found here. MEMPHIS CAN CLINCH HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE IN THE PLAYOFFS SUNDAY.

If YOU PLAN TO COVER A POTENTIAL CLINCHING CELEBRATION AFTER THE FINAL OUT OF TODAY'S GAME, PLEASE RECAH OUT TO ALEX COIL AT ACOIL@MEMPHISREDBIRDS.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION

MEMPHIS CLINCHING SCENARIO:

Memphis win vs. Nashville

AND

Rochester loss vs. Toledo

Table of Scenarios:

Memphis Rochester Winner

Record 1-0 1-0 ROCHESTER

1-0 0-1 MEMPHIS

0-1 0-1 ROCHESTER

With one (1) to play, the Memphis magic number to clinch the 2026 International League First Half Championship sits at two (2). The Redbirds elimination number entering play on June 21 is one (1).







International League Stories from June 21, 2026

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