Iowa Falls to Indianapolis 3-1

Published on June 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (30-42) fell to the Indianapolis Indians (31-44) 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at Principal Park.

After a one hour and 35 minute delay due to inclement weather, the game got underway. Indianapolis scored the first run of the game in the second inning on a solo home run. The Indians one run in the fifth inning and another in the seventh inning to go up 3-0.

Iowa scored their lone run of the game in the ninth inning on an RBI double by Christian Bethancourt. The I-Cubs brought the tying run to the plate but struck out to end the game. Iowa was 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position for the game. I-Cubs starting pitcher Jordan Wicks threw five innings, allowing two runs.

Iowa begins the second half of the 2026 season on Tuesday and continues a 12 game homestand against the Buffalo Bisons, with first pitch scheduled for 6:38 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from June 21, 2026

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