Bisons Christmas in July Fridaynightbash with Cookie Cutter Giveaway July 12

Published on June 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







It's the most wonderful game of the year! Join us at Sahlen Field on Friday, July 12 as we celebrate our other favorite season with a Christmas in July Honda fridaynightbash!, as the Herd hosts the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (6:35 p.m.). And because we'll be in the holiday spirit, the night will include a Cookie Cutter Giveaway, presented by Frost Artisan Bakery!, as well as postgame Fireworks!

Make sure you're on Santa's nice list, because our Christmas in July 'Bash is filled with fun for the whole family. Be one of the first 2,000 fans through the MGMT Reputation Gate at Swan St. (5:00 p.m.) to receive the three-piece Cookie Cutter Giveaway, featuring Buster, the Bisons wordmark and our classic 'standing bison logo! Then head up to the club level to see Christmas' MVP, Santa (we know him!), enjoy caroling from Friends of Harmony, and take part in a special Cookie Decorating Session with free decorating kits to the first 100 participants.

Of course, as a Honda fridaynightbash!, our game on July 12 will also include the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour from 5-6:30 p.m. with $4 Craft Beer and Food Specials. Then after the game, we'll make sure the skies above the ballpark are free of reindeer before setting off another amazing postgame Fireworks Show.

It's a "Bash a half a year in the making. It's Christmas in July! So hang your baseball gloves by the fire and we'll see you at Sahlen Field on Friday, July 12th!

Frost Artisan Bakery

Located in one of Buffalo's historic Upper West Side firehouses, Frost Artisan Bakery is all about taking Grandma's classic recipes and putting a contemporary twist on them. Everyone-from locals to passersby-is welcome to stop and enjoy our warm, cozy atmosphere. Frost Artisan Bakery aims to create specialty desserts that keep you coming back for more, but we know it's not really about the food. It's about the memories. For more information, please visit FrostArtisanBakery.com

Frost is proudly part of Rich Entertainment Group (REG), Buffalo's premiere family-owned dining and hospitality company. Overseeing REG is Rich Products, one of the world's leading food product innovators, whose campus can be found directly across the street from our bakery.







International League Stories from June 21, 2026

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