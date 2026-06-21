Buffalo Bisons Vintage Movie Night July 11: A League of Their Own

Published on June 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







"Batter's Up...Hear that Call" ...the time has come for the Bisons 2nd Annual "Vintage Movie Night," as the Bisons will host a Movie-Game Doubleheader on Saturday, July 11 for their game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

The Bisons will take the field against the RailRiders in their fan-favorite 'The Natural'-themed jerseys during the game at 6:35 p.m., but before that, we're opening the ballpark early for a free screening of the baseball classic, "A League of Their Own" starting at 3:50 p.m.

No additional ticket is needed and fans to view the movie! Fans can enter Sahlen Field (MGMT Reputation Gate Only) starting at 3:30 p.m. and Ballpark Favorites and Movie-Style Concessions will be served at Section 102. Fans can enter at anytime during the film to enjoy the movie and any pregame batting practice being taken by the teams (*onfield activities subject to change).

Vintage Movie Night will also feature special in-game trivia and promotions as well as the Herd wearing their The Natural-themed jerseys. As our next Labatt-urday Night at the ballpark, there will also be $4 Blue and Blue Light Specials from 5:30-7:30 p.m., special prizes from Labatt's and your chance to win Beer for a Year if a Bisons player homers of the inflatable beer can in right field.

"Vintage Movie Night... What a Hitter!"... Get your Bisons Tickets today and enjoy this great movie-game doubleheader!

Vintage Movie Night Jerseys and Caps are available for order now at Bisons.com. VIEW THE COLLECTION

Helen Callaghan (center) pictured with Minnesota Millerette teammates Loretta Dwojak (left) and Judy Dusanko (right)Candaele Family

A League of their Own -The Candaele Connection

What better film to screen on Vintage Movie Night than the movie inspired by accomplishments of the mother of Bisons manager Casey Candaele, Helen Callaghan!

Callaghan was a centerfielder who played five seasons in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League! While playing for the Fort Wayne Daisies in her second season in 1945, she led the AAGPBL in hits, doubles, home runs and total bases and was second in runs and stolen bases.... earning her the nickname 'The Ted Williams of women's baseball." In all, Callaghan played 495 professional games with a .257 average, 449 hits, 71 extra-base hits and 117 RBI. She was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame first with the group of 68 Canadian members of the AAGPBL in 1998, and then individually in 2021.

Callaghan had five sons, including Bisons manager Casey Candaele and his brother, Kelly Candaele. Kelly was a filmmaker who produced the PBS documentary special on the AAGPBL to tell the story of his mom and the many other amazing women that made up the league. Filmmaker Penny Marshall saw the documentary and was inspired to create the hit 1992 film, A League of the Own! GET YOUR VINTAGE MOVIE NIGHT TICKETS







International League Stories from June 21, 2026

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