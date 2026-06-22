Indians Take Down I-Cubs in First-Half Finale
Published on June 21, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Davis Wendzel clubbed a solo home run in the second inning and the pitching staff stymied the Iowa Cubs offense as the Indianapolis Indians earned a series split in the first-half finale on Sunday afternoon at Principal Park, 3-1. Iowa had its opportunities squandered, going 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position.
Wendzel opened the scoring with his 10th homer of the season for Indianapolis (31-44). The Indians added a second run in the fifth on an RBI double from Enmanuel Valdez and capped their scoring in the seventh as Valdez recorded his second RBI knock.
José Urquidy (W, 5-3) went 5.0 strong innings with zero runs, five hits, one walk and five strikeouts. Hunter Stratton made his season debut with Indy, tossing 2.0 shutout frames. Thomas Harrington (S, 1) allowed a run in the ninth but held on for his first-career minor league save.
Jordan Wicks (L, 0-5) remains winless on the campaign as he allowed two runs over 5.0 innings for Iowa (30-42).
The Indians have an off day on Monday before beginning a six-game homestand with the Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:05 PM ET. Indy has not named a starter while RHP Alexander Cornielle (0-1, 6.75) is scheduled to start for the RailRiders.
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