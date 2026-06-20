Long Hits Grand Slam to Defeat Indians in Iowa
Published on June 19, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Nick Cimillo and Enmanuel Valdez both left the yard for the Indianapolis Indians, but it was Jonathon Long's grand slam that lifted the Iowa Cubs to an 11-7 win on Friday night at Principal Park. Termarr Johnson matched his career high with four hits.
Indians Record: 29-44
Iowa Record: 30-40
WP: Andrew Wantz (3-0)
LP: Nick Dombkowski (2-4)
SV: Vince Reilly (1)
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