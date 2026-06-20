Long Hits Grand Slam to Defeat Indians in Iowa

Published on June 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Nick Cimillo and Enmanuel Valdez both left the yard for the Indianapolis Indians, but it was Jonathon Long's grand slam that lifted the Iowa Cubs to an 11-7 win on Friday night at Principal Park. Termarr Johnson matched his career high with four hits.

Indians Record: 29-44

Iowa Record: 30-40

WP: Andrew Wantz (3-0)

LP: Nick Dombkowski (2-4)

SV: Vince Reilly (1)







International League Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.