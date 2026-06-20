SWB Rallies to Split Twinbill with COL

Published on June 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split a doubleheader with the Columbus Clippers on Friday night at Huntington Park, falling 9-8 in extras in Game One and winning game two 8-6 after trailing 6-0 three innings in.

In Game One, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 1-0 edge in the top of the first. The RailRiders loaded the bases with two outs, and Payton Henry singled in Oswaldo Cabrera for the early lead. The Clippers responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning when Angel Genao singled in CJ Kayfus and Ralphy Velazquez.

The RailRiders tied the game in the top of the fourth when Kenedy Corona singled in Henry.

Both teams launched solo home runs in the fifth. Cabrera's 383-foot drive gave the RailRiders a short-lived 3-2 lead, but Bo Naylor leveled the game with a 425-foot homer in the bottom half.

In the sixth, Ernesto Martinez Jr. was hit by a pitch and lifted for pinch runner Duke Ellis, who promptly stole second. With two on and one away, Ellis and Jonathan Ornelas executed a double steal, and Naylor's throw to second sailed to center, allowing Ellis to score for a 4-3 SWB lead. The Clippers tied the game with a sac fly in the bottom of the inning.

Yanqiuel Fernández gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 5-4 lead in the seventh with his 14th home run of the season, but Columbus again responded when Joe Lampe's first home run of the season tied the game in the bottom of the seventh. With two outs and two in scoring position, Corona's diving grab in left-center onto the warning track ended the inning and extended the game to extras.

The RailRiders took an 8-5 lead in the top of the eighth. Corona doubled in a pair and scored on a single from Cabrera to push the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre back on top.

In the bottom of the inning, Dayan Frias singled in the extra-inning runner to cut the lead to 8-6. A sac fly from Lampe narrowed the margin to 8-7. With two outs, Naylor's inside-the-park home run walked it off for the Clippers.

RailRiders starter Adam Kloffenstein worked five-plus innings, allowing four runs on five hits in a no-decision. Rafael Montero (0-3) was tagged with a blown save and the loss. Tommy Mace (4-0) notched the win.

In Game Two, Columbus plated four runs in the bottom of the first. CJ Kayfus's three-run homer gave the Clippers a 3-0 advantage three batters in off spot starter Danny Watson. Milan Tolentino's RBI double extended the lead to 4-0.

Frias led off the bottom of the second with a solo home run to build a 5-0 lead. A bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the third extended the lead to six runs.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tallied its first in the top of the fifth on a run-scoring groundout from Fernández.

The RailRiders scored a season-best seven runs in the sixth to take an 8-6 lead. With two down, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases, and Ornelas cleared the bases with the club's fifth grand slam of the season. After a single from Marco Luciano, Fernández crushed a 461-foot home run to center for a 7-6 lead. Tyler Hardman doubled in Cabrera to cap the scoring.

Brad Hanner (4-1) worked 2.2 innings and was the beneficiary of the sixth inning run support. Outfielder Cole Gabrielson was tasked with recording the final out on the mound and earned a save in his Triple-A debut. Stephen Perez (2-4) took the loss for the Clippers.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Columbus continue their six-game series on Saturday night at 7:05 P.M.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 36-36







International League Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.