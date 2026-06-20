Memphis Friday Night Victory Cuts Magic Number Cut to Two
Published on June 19, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand to wrap up the first half of the 2026 season with a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers).
First baseman Bligh Madris provided Memphis with both of its lead in the victory. In the bottom of the first inning, Madris smacked a single to plate shortstop César Prieto with two outs in the frame. In a 1-1 game, the left-handed hitter drove a bases-loaded base hit to put the Redbirds on top yet again in the sixth. Madris pushed his RBI tally to 46 on the season and five in the series.
Designated hitter Leo Bernal smoked the dagger, a two-run eighth-inning home run to the right-center field Memphis bullpen. The Redbirds bullpen did the rest and pushed the club's record to 35-1 with a lead in the eighth inning or later.
Starting pitcher Brycen Mautz worked 5.2 innings of one-run baseball in a no-decision. The left-handed pitcher allowed three hits, walked five and struck out three. The reigning St. Louis Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Year completed the first half of the season in search of his first Triple-A victory despite leading the team in with a 2.45 ERA.
Luis Gastelum (7-1) extended his team lead in victories with 1.1 innings of perfect work. The right-handed pitcher used his dominant changeup to tally three strikeouts in the outing. MLB Rehabbing Ryan Fernandez worked a perfect eighth on 10 pitches in his first MLB Rehab Appearance. Scott Blewett (S, 5) tied Max Rajcic for the team lead in saves after he rolled a double play to end the ballgame.
The win held Memphis in first place alone, 1.0-game ahead of the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) and eliminated Nashville from first-half contention. The Redbirds control their own destiny with the magic number of two with two games to play in the first half. Memphis can clinch home-field advantage in the 2026 International League Championship Series with a win and Rochester loss Saturday night.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, June 20 to begin a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds to close out the first half of the 2026 season with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.
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