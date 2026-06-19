Ethan Murray Homers in Sounds Loss

Published on June 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







MEMPHIS - The Nashville Sounds dropped Thursday's game 7-3 at AutoZone Park. Ethan Murray provided all three Sounds runs with his third home run of the season but a four-run first was too much to overcome for Nashville who now sit three-games back entering the final three games of the first half.

Gerson Garabito got the start on the mound for Nashville. The right-hander surrendered two singles that allowed the first run of the night to score for Memphis ahead of a hit by pitch. Bligh Madris put Memphis up 4-0 with a three-run home run. Greg Jones was the first Nashville player to reach base with a two-out single in the top of the second. The first Memphis error allowed Brock Wilken to reach and sent Murray to the plate. He jumped on the first pitch of his at-bat to bring Nashville within a run; the closest the Sounds would get.

Garabito worked a scoreless second with two strikeouts in his final full inning of work. Following a leadoff walk in the bottom of the third, Lyon Richardson relieved Garabito and worked a double play and a ground out to get out of the inning. Richardson stranded the bases loaded in the fourth after a leadoff single and two-out walk and hit batter. Memphis hit their second home run of the night with a solo shot by Joshua Baez in the bottom of the fifth. Two walks and another hit batter by Richardson once again loaded the baes. A RBI single pushed the deficit to six with Greg Jones throwing out a runner at the plate to keep it 6-3.

Memphis hit their third home run of the night with a one-out solo home run off Will Childers in the bottom of the sixth. The right-hander worked a scoreless seventh despite a two-out double.

Eduardo Garcia recorded a multi-hit game for Nashville with a pair of singles. His second hit of the game was Nashville's final hit when he singled in the top of the seventh. The final seven Sounds batters were retired as Nashville went scoreless over the last seven innings.

The Sounds and Redbirds continue their series on Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. RHP Garrett Stallings (3-2, 3.59 ERA) will get the start on the mound with Nashville needing to win each of the last three to keep any playoff hopes alive.

POSTGAME NOTES:

EDUAR-DOS: Eduardo Garcia earned the first multi-hit game of his Triple-A career after going 2-for-4 on Thursday night. He has a hit in both games he's gotten an at-bat since joining Nashville and is 3-for-8 with a pair of strikeouts. He had a multi-hit game in his last game with Double-A Biloxi on June 14 and owns 11 multi-hit performances in 55 games this year.

MUR-THREE: Ethan Murray clubbed his third home run of the season and first since game two of a doubleheader at Louisville on May 7. After going hitless over his final four games of May, Murray is hitting .500 (11-for-22) with three doubles and a home run over his last seven games. He has also drawn six walks and owns a .607 OBP and 1.380 OPS in the month of June. Murray owns 29 career home runs in his minor league career with a single-season career-high nine coming during his 2025 season between Nashville and Biloxi.







International League Stories from June 19, 2026

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