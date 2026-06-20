Bats Keep Series Even with Split Doubleheader against Gwinnett

Published on June 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats kept the series even with a split doubleheader once again, this time dropping the first game in a 9-8 walk-off loss but tying things up and shutting down the Gwinnett Stripers with a 2-0 win at Gwinnett Field. The Bats also welcomed back Elly De La Cruz on an MLB Rehab Assignment for his first Bats games since 2023, while introducing reliever Pierce Johnson on rehab for the first time and recently signed utility man Sam Haggerty.

Louisville got started quickly in the first inning of game one, with De La Cruz singling in his first at-bat with back-to-back home runs from Hector Rodriguez and Michael Toglia to follow. Gwinnett tacked a run back on in the bottom frame, but De La Cruz smashed his own homer 441 feet over center field with a runner on to take a 5-1 lead after the frame.TJ Friedl joined the party in the fourth after the Stripers cut the score to 5-2. With two outs, Friedl pulled a fly ball that just eclipsed the left field wall to add some insurance to Louisville's advantage.

Gwinnett continued to keep things close, cutting the margin to 6-4 after a two-run fifth. After Johnson opened the first inning with a run allowed and a strikeout, Davis Daniel tossed five innings of long relief and allowed three runs on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

Connor Phillips had an opportunity to grasp his third save in straight appearances, but faced command issues immediately. After a single and a walk allowed, Gannett's Cal Conley tripled to tie the game up, handing the Stripers a prime position to steal the game with no outs. However, Anthony Misiewicz put up a roadblock on the Gwinnett's offense, forcing two field outs, with left fielder Ivan Johnson receiving a ground out on one of them. Misiewicz came through in the clutch with two outs, hurling a strikeout to keep the game tied at 6-6.

The Bats crossed two runs in the eighth to regain the lead in extras, and Hunter Parks (L, 1-1) took the mound for the second attempt at protecting Louisville's lead. He managed to gather two outs, but walked two Stripers in the process. However, with bases loaded and runners going on contact, Gwinnett's Jose Azocar flew a soft fly ball to center field that Friedl deflected. Dominic Pitelli gathered the loose ball and threw home, but not before Azocar cleared the bases and secured the third walk-off win against the Bats this season, winning 9-8.

Things moved a lot slower in game two. Not one Bats player recorded a hit through the first time in the order, and only Francisco Urbaez reached base. Jose Franco (W, 1-1) managed a strong start through the first four innings as well, surrendering a single hit with four strikeouts through the first four innings.

Louisville crossed the first runs of the nightcap in the fourth when Rodriguez scored Friedl with an RBI single. Rodriguez reached third on another single from Toglia, then scored after a throw down to catch Toglia stealing at second went awry. Franco kept the Bats' newfound 2-0 lead safe in the fifth with another scoreless inning.

Luis Mey gave up a few baserunners but kept the shutout alive with a scoreless sixth. Trevor Kuncl (SV, 2) rebounded after a rough outing his last time around in the seventh and earned his second save of the year as the Bats secured a 2-0 shutout win.

Next Game: Saturday, June 20, 6:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves)

Probable Pitchers: Bats LHP Brandon Leibrandt (2-3, 4.71) vs. Stripers TBA







International League Stories from June 19, 2026

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