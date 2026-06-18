Bats Split Doubleheader in Slow Offensive Day against Gwinnett

Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats split the first two games of the series against the Gwinnett Stripers on Wednesday night, taking a 4-2 victory in the opener while dropping the latter matchup of the doubleheader at Gwinnett Field, 6-0. Today's games mark the third doubleheader the Bats have split this season, and their fifth so far in the season. Combined between the two games, the Bats managed 11 hits.

In the resume of game one, both teams were held scoreless until the ninth inning. The Bats tacked on two runs off RBIs from Michael Toglia and Will Banfield to gain the first advantage. However, they couldn't protect their lead in the bottom frame as Hunter Parks (W, 1-0) allowed a two-run blast, sending the game to extras. Luckily, RBIs from Toglia and Francisco Urbaez gave the Bats two more runs in the tenth, and Connor Phillips (SV, 2) shut the door to clinch a 4-2 opening win.

Julian Aguiar (L, 1-2) took the bump for Louisville in game two and returned to fine form after earning his first Bats win of 2026 in his last outing. Through four innings, Aguiar surrendered just a single hit and punched out three. The Bats had their own share of struggles at the plate, however, gathering just two hits through four.

The Stripers didn't let Aguiar shut them out for much longer. After he kicked off the inning with a strikeout, Aguiar gave up a single and a two-run blast to hand Gwinnett their first lead of the day. They continued to barrel the ball after another strikeout, knocking in another run off of consecutive doubles to make it 3-0. Trevor Kuncl relieved Aguiar to finish out the inning, ending the starter's line at 4.2 innings while allowing three runs on five hits with four strikeouts.

Kuncl gave up three more runs in the sixth off a two-run home run and an RBI single, extending Gwinnett's tally to 6-0. Dominic Pitelli earned a walk, but the Bats were quickly retired in the frame to drop the second game of the doubleheader. Ivan Johnson and Urbaez were the lone hitters of the nightcap.

Next Game: Thursday, June 18, 7:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Davis Daniel (5-5, 4.57) vs. Stripers RHP Garrett Baumann (1-0, 1.80)







International League Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.