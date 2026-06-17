Iowa Defeats Indianapolis 13-7 in Series Opener

Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (28-39) scored in eight of nine innings as they defeated the Indianapolis Indians (28-42) 13-7 on Tuesday night at Principal Park.

Iowa jumped in front in the first inning on an RBI single by Kevin Alcantara. Indianapolis scored three runs in the second inning to take the lead. Iowa responded with two runs on an RBI double by Christian Bethancourt and a sacrifice fly by Justin Dean. Indianapolis would go on to score three more runs in the third inning.

Iowa would go on to score ten unanswered runs. Alcantara and Bethancourt hit a home runs in the third and fourth innings. Jonathan Long and Chas McCormick had RBI knocks in the fifth inning, and Owen Miller drove in another run via a sacrifice fly. Miller and Bethancourt had RBI singles in the seventh inning and B.J. Murray had an RBI double to extend the Iowa lead to 13-6.

Indianapolis would score one run in the ninth to end the game. Iowa pitching held the Indians to just one run and one hit over the final six innings of the game. Four I-Cubs recorded multi-hit games, and three recorded multi-RBI games.

Iowa continues a six game series against Indianapolis on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 12:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from June 17, 2026

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