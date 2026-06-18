Win a Bisons Suite with Seneca Resorts & Casinos
Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
What's better than taking in a Bisons game in style in a suite at Sahlen Field!?!? How about winning the chance to take your friends and family to experience the 'suite life' together for a Bisons fridaynightbash!
Our friends at Seneca Resorts & Casinos are giving you the chance to WIN a Bisons 12-person suite for our game on Saturday, July 24 vs. the Rochester Red Wings. Fans must be 21 years old or order to enter. Fill out this Contest Entry Form for this great sweepstakes!
The Bisons game on the 24th is not only one of the team's popular fridaynightbash! game with postgame Fireworks, it's also Pajama Night with a pregame Bisons slipper giveaway!
Be sure to fill out the Contest Entry Form today and win a great prize thanks to Seneca Resorts & Casinos!
Saturday: Native American Heritage Night, Rally Towel Giveaway
Bisons fans can also sign up for this great contest at Saturday night's Native American Heritage Night
Get to the ballpark early on June 20 because the first 1,500 fans through the MGMT Reputation Gate at Swan St. (5:30 p.m.) will receive a Rally Towel Giveaway, presented by Seneca Resorts & Casinos. Special pregame festivities will also include music, live dancing from the Frank Wesaw Dancers, the Nayo T Ballers Native Youth Baseball Team as our Dream Team and the Iroquois Post 1587 Color Guard. President & CEO of Seneca Gaming, Kevin Nephew will throw the game's Ceremonial First Pitch.
International League Stories from June 17, 2026
- WooSox Beat IronPigs 7-4 in 10 Innings - Worcester Red Sox
- Win a Bisons Suite with Seneca Resorts & Casinos - Buffalo Bisons
- Stripers Fall 4-2 in Extra-Inning Opener, Blank Bats 6-0 in Nightcap - Gwinnett Stripers
- 'Pigs See WooSox Slip by in Extras - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Split Doubleheader in Slow Offensive Day against Gwinnett - Louisville Bats
- Sounds Jump out to Early Lead, Hold off Redbirds - Nashville Sounds
- Iowa Walks off Indianapolis 6-5 - Iowa Cubs
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Columbus Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Wednesday's Game Postponed, Clippers and SWB to Play Doubleheader Friday Night - Columbus Clippers
- Indians Fight Back, Iowa Delivers Final Blow in Walk Off - Indianapolis Indians
- Glasser Notches Walkoff Single, Red Wings Soar Back Into First Place - Rochester Red Wings
- Memphis Comeback Falls Short in Loss to Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Hens Drop Game Two at Red Wings in Extras, 6-5 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Weber Leads the Knights to Bounce-Back Win - Charlotte Knights
- Second Inning Struggles Result in Bisons Loss - Buffalo Bisons
- Bulls Struggle in Game Two Versus Jumbo Shrimp - Durham Bulls
- Garrett Shines as Jacksonville Shuts out Durham 8-0 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Saints and Storm Chasers Postponed Due to Heavy Convective Hydrometers, Doubleheader Thursday - St. Paul Saints
- Mets Come up Short in Wednesday Morning Battle against Norfolk - Syracuse Mets
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Home Runs Lift Tides to Win - Norfolk Tides
- Atlanta Smoke Professional Softball Team to Play at Gwinnett Field on July 3 - Gwinnett Stripers
- CHAMP's Home Run Readers Log over 3.5 Million Minutes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings Announce Assistant Hitting Coach Transition - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds First Half Championship Clinching Scenarios, Tie Breakers & Magic Number Update - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB Game Notes - June 17, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Romero Notches Three Hits, Two RBIs in Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Nashville Outslugged by Memphis in Opener - Nashville Sounds
- Báez Becomes First Redbird to Mash Four Homers in Win over Sounds - Memphis Redbirds
- Iowa Wins Series Opener vs. Indians - Indianapolis Indians
- One for the Record Books: Saints Set Franchise Record for Largest Margin of Victory, Tie Franchise Runs Record in 21-2 Dismantling of Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- Saints Take Series Opener 21-2 over Storm Chasers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Defeats Indianapolis 13-7 in Series Opener - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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