Win a Bisons Suite with Seneca Resorts & Casinos

Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







What's better than taking in a Bisons game in style in a suite at Sahlen Field!?!? How about winning the chance to take your friends and family to experience the 'suite life' together for a Bisons fridaynightbash!

Our friends at Seneca Resorts & Casinos are giving you the chance to WIN a Bisons 12-person suite for our game on Saturday, July 24 vs. the Rochester Red Wings. Fans must be 21 years old or order to enter. Fill out this Contest Entry Form for this great sweepstakes!

The Bisons game on the 24th is not only one of the team's popular fridaynightbash! game with postgame Fireworks, it's also Pajama Night with a pregame Bisons slipper giveaway!

Be sure to fill out the Contest Entry Form today and win a great prize thanks to Seneca Resorts & Casinos!

Saturday: Native American Heritage Night, Rally Towel Giveaway

Bisons fans can also sign up for this great contest at Saturday night's Native American Heritage Night

Get to the ballpark early on June 20 because the first 1,500 fans through the MGMT Reputation Gate at Swan St. (5:30 p.m.) will receive a Rally Towel Giveaway, presented by Seneca Resorts & Casinos. Special pregame festivities will also include music, live dancing from the Frank Wesaw Dancers, the Nayo T Ballers Native Youth Baseball Team as our Dream Team and the Iroquois Post 1587 Color Guard. President & CEO of Seneca Gaming, Kevin Nephew will throw the game's Ceremonial First Pitch.







International League Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.