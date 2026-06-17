Second Inning Struggles Result in Bisons Loss

Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons coughed up four runs in the top of the second inning and were unable to come back, as they fell 5-1 to the Charlotte Knights on Wednesday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

Shane Bieber allowed five runs, seven hits, two of which were homers and four walks while striking out two batters in five innings pitched. Bieber is rehabbing right elbow inflammation after being placed on the 60-day injured list on April 13.

Buffalo's lone run came thanks to Sean Keys on a homer in the bottom of the sixth inning. With the home run, Keys is on a three-game home run streak, the longest any Bison has had this season.

Charlotte took control of the game in the top of the second. Dustin Harris smoked a single to right field, scoring Nolan Jones all the way from second base. Andy Weber then added onto the Knights lead with a three-run homer that he crushed to right field, putting Buffalo in a 4-0 hole.

After three scoreless innings, the Knights added more cushioning to their lead to start the sixth. Ryan Galanie blasted a homer to left field.

The Bisons were able to get on the scoreboard in the bottom of the inning. On a three-and-two count, Keys crushed a solo shot to right field, cutting the lead to 5-1.

Buffalo and Charlotte are scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. pitch on Thursday at Sahlen Field. The series is tied 1-1. Jake Bloss will get the start on the mound for the Bisons. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins broadcast coverage at 6:15 p.m.







International League Stories from June 17, 2026

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