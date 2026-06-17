One for the Record Books: Saints Set Franchise Record for Largest Margin of Victory, Tie Franchise Runs Record in 21-2 Dismantling of Storm Chasers

Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Win out and get help. That's where the St. Paul Saints are at in their quest for the lone playoff spot in the International League's first half with a week left. They left little doubt on Tuesday night as they set a franchise record for largest margin of victory and tied the franchise record for most runs scored as they crushed the Omaha Storm Chasers 21-2 on Tuesday night at CHS Field in front of 6,549. The win was the sixth straight for the Saints and they are a season best 11 games over .500 at 40-29. They must win their remaining five games of the half, the Rochester Red Wings have to lose three of their final five, and Nashville must take four of the final five from Memphis.

All 10 players that took an at bat got a hit, six different players had a multi-hit game, all nine that started scored a run, and nine of the 10 hitters collected an RBI. Alan Roden, in his first game with the Saints in two months after coming off the injured list, and Aaron Sabato both finished a triple shy of the cycle.

The game was over before the first inning ended as the Saints put up eight runs in the first inning for the second time this season. They sent 11 men to the plate and pounded out six hits. Alan Roden led things off with a single to center. Gabby Gonzalez singled to center putting runners at first and second. A wild pitch moved the runners up and a single to center by Matt Wallner put the Saints up 1-0. Aaron Sabato's RBI double down the third base line increased it to 2-0. Ben Ross then walked to load the bases. After back-to-back strikeouts, Henry Kusiak walked to force in a run making it 3-0. David Bañuelos had a broken bat two-run single into right increasing the lead to 5-0. Roden put an exclamation point on the inning with a three-run homer to right, his fourth of the season, giving the Saints an 8-0 lead.

Mick Abel, making his second Major League rehab start, cruised through the first with two punchouts. The lone earned run he gave up came in the second on a solo homer to right by Abraham Toro, his eighth of the season, making it 8-1.

Abel would give up an unearned run in the third when he gave up back-to-back two out singles to Peyton Wilson and Brett Squires. On the Squires single, Wilson took third and Wallner's throw skipped by Schobel, kicked off the third base umpire and caromed into the Storm Chasers dugout allowing Wilson to score. From there, Abel retired the final seven men he faced. He went 5.0 innings allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out five. He threw 61 pitches, 44 for strikes. He threw 30 fastballs that averaged 95.2 mph and topped out at 96.7 mph.

For the second time on the night the Saints put up a big crooked number as they scored five runs in the third sending nine men to the plate. Cody Morissette led off with a walk and that was followed by a two-run homer to left-center by Tanner Schobel, his third of the season, making it 10-2. Kusiak the singled to left and with one out Roden walked. A single to left by Gonzalez loaded the bases. A wild pitch scored Kusiak giving the Saints an 11-2 lead. With two outs Sabato drove home a pair as he singled to left and the Saints improved their lead to 13-2.

Roden continued his hot night in the fourth. With one out Schobel singled to left and with two outs Bañuelos singled to left putting runners at first and second., Roden then ripped a double off the wall in right-center scoring Schobel putting the Saints up 14-2. Roden went 3-4, falling a triple shy of the cycle, four RBI, and a career-tying high four runs.

Sabato did damage in the fifth with a solo homer to left, his 13th of the season, making it 15-2. He went 3-5, a triple shy of the cycle, four RBI, and three runs scored.

The onslaught continued in the sixth when the Saints loaded the bases on three walks. A wild pitch scored Kuziak increasing the lead to 16-2. Two more walks to Sabato and Ross forced in a run making it 17-2. Morissette collected a two-run single, becoming the final starter to collect a hit giving the Saints a 19-2 lead.

The finishing touches on the romp were put on in the seventh. Kusiak reached on a fielding error by the second baseman Wilson. Bañuelos reached on a fielder's choice when third baseman Josh Rojas' throw to second went into right field. With one out pinch hitter Harry Genth collected his first Triple-A hit, a two-run double to left-center making it 21-2.

Reliever Ty Langenberg was superb for the Saints going 3.1 shutout innings allowing three hits while walking one and striking out four.

The 19-run victory surpassed the 19-1 win the Saints had on July 13, 2021 vs. Columbus. The 21 runs tied the record set on September 11, 2021 also at CHS Field against the Storm Chasers.

The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series on Wednesday afternoon at CHS Field at 1:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Austin Voth (1-2, 2.90) to the mound and the Storm Chasers are TBA. The game can be seen on the CW Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MLB+, and the Bally Sports Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM, all presented by Northland Ford Dealers.







International League Stories from June 17, 2026

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