Indians Fight Back, Iowa Delivers Final Blow in Walk Off

Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Indianapolis Indians erased a four-run deficit in late innings to tie the game, but the Iowa Cubs got the last laugh in a walk-off victory, 6-5, on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park.

The two clubs took a 5-5 tie game into extra innings, but Iowa (29-39) needed just six pitches in the 10th to run away with the win. After Beau Burrows (L, 2-1) struck out Kevin Alcántara, James Triantos shot a single into right field to bring home the automatic runner at second base.

To open the contest, Derek Diamond pitched his third consecutive scoreless outing to set the floor for Antwone Kelly, but Kelly struggled to find his footing. After the Indians (28-43) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning, the I-Cubs quickly erased Indy's advantage in the bottom of the frame. With two men on and two out, Chas McCormick tied the game with an RBI single. Unable to get the final out of the inning, Kelly walked Eric Yang to load the bases. Ben Cowles added fuel to the fire, launching a grand slam to chase Kelly out of the game and extend their lead, 5-1.

Indianapolis pulled within one run in the sixth inning, stringing together four hits for three runs. Jhostynxon Garcia and Nick Yorke hit consecutive RBI doubles to make it a 5-4 ball game.

Late-game hustle heroics from Mike Jarvis knotted the game up, 5-5. Jarvis entered the contest in the eighth inning as a pinch runner for Enmanuel Valdez, who led off the inning with a single to right field. Caught in between first and second, Jarvis broke for second after I-Cubs pitcher Tyler Ferguson's wild throw escaped into center field. Davis Wendzel flew out to Alcántara in center, but Jarvis' speed beat Alcántara's arm. Garcia plated Jarvis with a sac fly to complete his trip around the bases.

Vince Reilly (W, 1-0) pitched a scoreless 10th for Iowa to keep the Indians at bay.

The Indians look to end the I-Cubs win streak on Thursday night at 7:38 PM ET. Indianapolis will send RHP Khristian Curtis (1-0, 0.00) to the mound for his second start with the club, coming off a 10-strikeout scoreless outing, to face Iowa's RHP Will Sanders (3-0, 5.31).







International League Stories from June 17, 2026

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