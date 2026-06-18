Stripers Fall 4-2 in Extra-Inning Opener, Blank Bats 6-0 in Nightcap
Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (36-34) dropped the resumption of Tuesday's suspended game 4-2 in 10 innings but bounced back with a 6-0 victory in game two to split Wednesday night's action with the Louisville Bats (37-32) at Gwinnett Field. Adam Zebrowski and Cal Conley each homered for the Stripers in the nightcap.
Decisive Plays (Game 1): The Bats took a 2-0 lead in the top of the ninth inning as Michael Chavis and Will Banfield both delivered RBI singles. The lead was short-lived as Tristin English crushed a two-run home run (1) to left field, tying the game at 2-2 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Louisville went right back ahead in the 10th when a Francisco Urbaez fielder's choice scored Garrett Hampson for a 3-2 lead. A Michael Toglia RBI single extended the lead to 4-2. The Stripers left the bases loaded and did not score in the bottom of the 10th.
Key Contributors (Game 1): English (2-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) posted a multi-hit game for the Stripers with his game-tying shot in the ninth. Drue Hackenberg threw 5.1 innings (6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO) in relief during his 2026 Stripers debut.
Decisive Plays (Game 2): Both teams traded zeroes until Zebrowski broke a scoreless tie with a massive two-run blast (3) in the fifth to give Gwinnett a 2-0 edge. Later in the inning with two outs, DaShawn Keirsey Jr. drove in Jim Jarvis with an RBI double to raise the lead to 3-0. In the sixth, Zebrowski struck again with an RBI single scoring Aaron Schunk to make it 4-0. Conley struck one batter later with a home run (1) to center field, pushing it to 6-0.
Key Contributors (Game 2): Zebrowski (2-for-3, homer, 3 RBIs) drove in half of the Stripers' runs in the nightcap. Connor Thomas, Victor Mederos (W, 2-4), and Ian Hamilton (S, 4) combined on a two-hit shutout, Gwinnett's fourth of the year.
Noteworthy: The Stripers earned their first shutout victory since April 21, a 2-0 win over Jacksonville. Zebrowski tallied his third game with three-or-more RBIs as a Striper. Conley's home run marked his first at the Triple-A level. Hurston Waldrep threw 3.0 scoreless innings in his first outing with Gwinnett, all before the rain halted play on Tuesday night.
Next Game (Thursday, June 18): Gwinnett Stripers vs Louisville Bats, 7:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. Rewind to the 90s this Throwback Thursday with iconic hits, throwback style, and a night packed with nostalgic fun, including $2 Sahlen's hot dogs and $3 domestic beers. TV Broadcast: 7:00 p.m. on Peachtree Sports Network and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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