Iowa Wins Series Opener vs. Indians

Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Indianapolis Indians took a 6-3 lead in the third inning, but the Iowa Cubs scored 10 unanswered runs to defeat Indy, 13-7, on Tuesday night at Principal Park. The Indians loaded the bases and put up a run in the ninth, but the rally came up short.

After the I-Cubs (28-39) posted the first run in the bottom of the first inning, the Indians (28-42) countered with a three-run top of the second. Davis Wendzel doubled with a Jhostynxon Garcia to follow, putting runners at the corners with no outs. An RBI groundout by Rafael Flores Jr. knotted the game and Nick Yorke provided the Indians the lead, beating out an infield single. Yorke took second base with a throwing error on the play and Dominic Fletcher logged an RBI knock for a 3-1 advantage.

Iowa tied the game in the bottom of the second and then Indy countered with another three-run inning. Flores drove home a run with a double and Yorke drove in two with a single to left field. The I-Cubs scored in all remaining innings except the sixth, running away with the game.

José Urquidy allowed six earned runs across 4.0 innings in the start for the Indians, with Nick Dombkowski (L, 2-3) allowing the next three out of the bullpen. For Iowa, Jordan Wicks allowed six runs in just 3.0 frames, but five I-Cubs arms combined to finish the game, with four of them having scoreless outings. Tyler Beede (W, 2-2) earned the winning decision with 2.0 shutout innings behind Wicks.

The Indians and I-Cubs continue their six-game series on Wednesday afternoon at 1:08 PM ET. RHP Antwone Kelly (3-4, 4.50) is scheduled to take the mound for Indy while RHP Paul Campbell (0-5, 8.12) is slated to start for Iowa.







International League Stories from June 17, 2026

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