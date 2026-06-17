Weber Leads the Knights to Bounce-Back Win
Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Charlotte Knights wasted little time bouncing back from Tuesday's series opening loss to the Buffalo Bisons. A Wednesday afternoon affair provided the Knights an early opportunity to even up the series with the Bisons and Charlotte did exactly that with an impressive 5-1 victory.
A four-run top of the second inning supplied most of the damage offensively. Dustin Harris ripped an RBI single into left field and opened the scoring.
Andy Weber added a three-run Home Run down the left field line, his first round-tripper with the Knights, and Charlotte led 4-0 after two. Weber went 3-for-4 and finished a triple shy of the cycle.
The pitching combination of Tyler Schweitzer, Duncan Davitt, Zach Franklin, Garrett Schoenle, and Javy Guerra kept the Bisons off balance at the plate. Davitt led the charge with three scoreless innings and Guerra closed the contest out with the final 1.1 innings pitched.
Ryan Galanie provided the final blow with a solo Home Run in the top of the sixth inning. The Knights' first-baseman is batting .381 with four homers and six doubles in the month of June.
Rikuu Nishida, Kyle Teel, Mario Camilletti, and Dru Baker all found their way into the hit column in Charlotte's eighth win in their last nine road games.
The Knights will attempt to make it nine-out-of-ten on Thursday with Game Three in Buffalo set for 6:35pm ET.
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