Sandlin's Start Propels Knights to Sunday Victory
Published on June 14, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights went toe-to-toe with one of the top teams in the Pacific Coast League all week long. The visiting Oklahoma City Comets claimed a pair of wins to begin the week; however, it was Charlotte who finished the series strong with wins in three of the last four games, including Sunday evening.
Charlotte topped OKC by a final score of 4-3 in a game that was played with pace. Pitching was the story for both teams and it was the Knights' right-hander David Sandlin who was the headliner. Sandlin came through with a six-inning quality start and limited the Comets to only two runs.
Offensively, the Knights took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on Ryan Galanie's ninth Home Run of the year. The visitors took a brief 2-1 advantage with a two-spot in the third inning, but Charlotte's three-run fifth frame was the difference.
Andy Weber drove in a pair with a bases-loaded single and Rikuu Nishida executed a safety squeeze for the eventual game-winning run. Weber has totaled seven RBI over the Knights' last four contests.
Javy Guerra, Garrett Schoenle, and Ben Peoples handled the final three stanzas on the mound with People's earning his fourth save of the season.
The victory improved the Knights record to 38-31 and clinched a winning record in the first half. Charlotte will head to Buffalo for six-games before returning to Truist Field on June 23 to open up the season's second half against the Rochester Red Wings.
International League Stories from June 14, 2026
- Bulls Head Home with Split Series in Nashville - Durham Bulls
- Sandlin's Start Propels Knights to Sunday Victory - Charlotte Knights
- Sounds Split Series with Durham - Nashville Sounds
- Storm Chasers Drop Series Finale to Aviators 12-7 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Indians Lose 12-Inning Contest to Split Series - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats, Cubs End Series with Unusual 4-4 Tie - Louisville Bats
- Iowa and Louisville Series Finale Ends in Tie - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Cap off Dominant Series with Comeback Win at Tides - Memphis Redbirds
- CES Launches 15th Homer Sunday - Norfolk Tides
- 'Pigs Drop Series Finale against RailRiders to Split Series - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Red Wings, Woosox Canceled Sunday Afternoon - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Win Fifth against Syracuse on Sunday - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox-Red Wings Canceled on Sunday - Worcester Red Sox
- Downpour Ends Syracuse's Week in a 4-3 Rain Shortened Loss to Buffalo Sunday - Syracuse Mets
- Jacksonville and Gwinnett Washed out Sunday - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers' Series Finale Canceled Sunday in Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- SWB RailRiders News Release- Baby Bombers Alternate Identity Returns - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- How the Red Wings Can Clinch a Playoff Berth this Week - Rochester Red Wings
- June 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Baby Bombers Game Notes - June 14, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Memphis Redbirds First Half Magic Number, Elimination Number, Clinching Scenarios & Tie Breakers - Memphis Redbirds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 14 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.