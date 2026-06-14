CES Launches 15th Homer Sunday
Published on June 14, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (26-43) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (43-26), 11-7, on Sunday at Harbor Park. That marked the final home game of the First Half.
It was the highest scoring game of the week, with both teams combining for 25 hits. Christian Encarnacion-Strand blasted his 15th home run of the season. He finished with two hits, one of four Tides to do so.
Enrique Bradfield Jr. made his mark, going 2-for-5 with a stolen base and an RBI. Johnathan Rodriguez had two hits, tallying a double and two RBI. Heston Kjerstad had his fifth multi-hit game of June, going 2-for-4 with an RBI.
After the loss, Norfolk heads to Syracuse for the final series of the First Half. They will start with a 0-0 record at the start of the next homestand.
International League Stories from June 14, 2026
- Bats, Cubs End Series with Unusual 4-4 Tie - Louisville Bats
- Iowa and Louisville Series Finale Ends in Tie - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Cap off Dominant Series with Comeback Win at Tides - Memphis Redbirds
- CES Launches 15th Homer Sunday - Norfolk Tides
- 'Pigs Drop Series Finale against RailRiders to Split Series - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Red Wings, Woosox Canceled Sunday Afternoon - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Win Fifth against Syracuse on Sunday - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox-Red Wings Canceled on Sunday - Worcester Red Sox
- Downpour Ends Syracuse's Week in a 4-3 Rain Shortened Loss to Buffalo Sunday - Syracuse Mets
- Jacksonville and Gwinnett Washed out Sunday - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers' Series Finale Canceled Sunday in Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- SWB RailRiders News Release- Baby Bombers Alternate Identity Returns - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- How the Red Wings Can Clinch a Playoff Berth this Week - Rochester Red Wings
- June 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Baby Bombers Game Notes - June 14, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Memphis Redbirds First Half Magic Number, Elimination Number, Clinching Scenarios & Tie Breakers - Memphis Redbirds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 14 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.