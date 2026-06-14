CES Launches 15th Homer Sunday

Published on June 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (26-43) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (43-26), 11-7, on Sunday at Harbor Park. That marked the final home game of the First Half.

It was the highest scoring game of the week, with both teams combining for 25 hits. Christian Encarnacion-Strand blasted his 15th home run of the season. He finished with two hits, one of four Tides to do so.

Enrique Bradfield Jr. made his mark, going 2-for-5 with a stolen base and an RBI. Johnathan Rodriguez had two hits, tallying a double and two RBI. Heston Kjerstad had his fifth multi-hit game of June, going 2-for-4 with an RBI.

After the loss, Norfolk heads to Syracuse for the final series of the First Half. They will start with a 0-0 record at the start of the next homestand.







International League Stories from June 14, 2026

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