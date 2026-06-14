WooSox Game Information

Published on June 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







The WooSox will be off tomorrow before opening a 6-game series on Tuesday night in Allentown, PA against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. They return to Polar Park a week from Tuesday to begin a 6-game series vs. the Toledo Mud Hens from June 23-28.

Today's WooSox Player Moves

Delete LHP Michael Sansone transferred to Portland.

Add RHP Tyler Uberstine reinstated from injured list.

Worcester has made at least one player move during 50 of the last 69 days (including today) between April 7 - June 14 for a total of 93 moves during that stretch.

Today's WooSox Starting Lineup

RF Braiden Ward

SS Tsung-Che Cheng

CF Kristian Campbell

3B Anthony Seigler

2B Mikey Romero

C Matt Thaiss

DH Allan Castro

1B Matt Lloyd

LF Tyler McDonough

RHP Jack Anderson

JUNE 14th WORCESTER (33-32) at ROCHESTER (42-25) 1:05 pm

Worcester Red Sox RHP Jack Anderson (1-3, 4.39) vs. Rochester Red Wings RHP Chandler Champlain (5-1, 3.47)

Sunday Series Finale - The Worcester Red Sox look to snap their 4-game losing streak when they play the finale of their 6-game series against the 1st-place Rochester Red Wings (AAA-Washington) this afternoon at 1:05 pm in Worcester's final game at ESL Ballpark in Rochester, NY this season. The WooSox have had success in Sunday series finales thus far going 7-4 on the Sabbath. Sox pitchers have been especially effective in Sunday games posting a 3.09 ERA (33 ER in 96 IP) while Sox batters are hitting .251 (86-for-342) while out-scoring their opponents, 55-40. Today's game can be heard back in New England on NASH 98.9 FM.

Four of a Kind - The WooSox - who have lost 4 straight here in Rochester the past four days - need a win today to avoid matching their season-high 5-game losing streak that has occurred twice this year. They had a 5-game losing streak from May 19-23 all at home

vs. these Rochester Red Wings which equaled their 5-game losing skid from April 14-18 (all in Nashville).

What Have You Done For Me Lately - After winning the series-opener on Tuesday, the WooSox have dropped four in a row immediately following their 5-game winning streak. Despite four straight setbacks, the WooSox have still won 5 of their last 9 games and 10 of their last 17. They have 7 games remaining in the 1st half and must go at least 3-4 to guarantee at least a .500 finish to the 1st half.

The probable pitching match-ups for the upcoming series at Lehigh Valley against the IronPigs later this week and next weekend is TBD at this point.

Next Stop Allentown - The WooSox have 7 games to go before the end the 1st half - the finale here in Rochester this afternoon and then later this week they stay on the road for a 6-game series in Allentown, PA against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs through next Sunday. Tuesday night at Lehigh Valley will mark the first meeting of the year between the long-time rivals who have not faced each other in 10 1/2 months since last August 3 in Worcester (an 11-1 win over the IronPigs).

Warm & Hot Sox -

Vinny Capra Has hit in 6 of his last 7 games (10-for-27, .370) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 4 runs. Has a .309 batting average in 27 road games (30-for-97) with a team-high 14 RBI in away games.

Allan Castro Last 12 games is 14-for-46, .304.

Tsung-Che Cheng Last 12 games is 12-for-39, .307.

Mikey Romero Hit in 6 of his last 8 games (9-for-28, .321) with 1 2B. 1 3B, 1 HR & 2 RBI.

Braiden Ward Hit in 6 of his last 8 games (9-for-32, .281) with 3 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 4 SB, and 4 runs scored. Has reached base safely in 27 of his last 29 starts. Has 26 straight steals without being caught and leads the league with 29 SB. Has been hit by pitch 14 times in his 44 games played to lead the league. Those 14 HBP are already an all-time WooSox record. The Pawtucket Red Sox record for Most HBP in a season is 20 set by David Eckstein in 2000. Ward leads the WooSox with .319 batting average at home in 21 games (23-for-72) with 20 SB.

Jack Anderson Last 3 starts - 14.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 18 SO.

Osvaldo Berrios In his 3 relief appearances with WooSox - 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO.

Kyle Keller Last 6 relief appearances - 6.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 9 SO.

Wyatt Olds Last 7 relief appearances - 8.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 17 SO.







International League Stories from June 14, 2026

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