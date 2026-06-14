Downpour Ends Syracuse's Week in a 4-3 Rain Shortened Loss to Buffalo Sunday
Published on June 14, 2026 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Buffalo, NY - A pair of early runs were not enough for the Syracuse Mets as they fell to the Buffalo Bisons, 4-3, in a rain-shortened game on Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field.
The game was called during the top of the seventh.
Syracuse (34-35) jumped in front in the first inning. Nick Morabito was hit by a pitch and moved to third on a double by Andy Ibáñez. Cristian Pache then brought Morabito home with a groundout, giving the Mets a 1-0 lead.
The Mets added to their advantage in the second. Ben Rortvedt ripped a ground-rule double, and Hayden Senger followed with an RBI single to center field, extending the lead to 2-0.
Buffalo (33-36) answered in the bottom of the second when Jay Harry doubled home Eloy Jiménez, trimming the deficit to 2-1.
The Bisons grabbed the lead in the third. Carlos Mendoza reached on a fielder's choice before Sean Keys launched a two-run home run to right-center field, putting Buffalo in front, 3-2.
Buffalo added another run in the fourth. Jonatan Clase singled, stole second, and later scored on an RBI single by William Simoneit to stretch the lead to 4-2.
Syracuse chipped away in the sixth. Jackson Cluff singled and moved to third on a base hit by Rortvedt before Senger lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, cutting the deficit to 4-3.
The Mets threatened again in the seventh when Yonny Hernández singled with one out, but heavy rain halted play before Syracuse could continue its rally.
On the mound, Jonah Tong allowed four runs over five innings, struck out six, and walked one in his team-leading 11th start of the season. Jefry Yan followed with a scoreless sixth inning, striking out two.
The Mets went 1-5 on the week, only winning on Wednesday, and dropped below .500 since April 15.
Syracuse returns home on Tuesday night to begin a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides. First pitch at NBT Bank Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
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Syracuse Mets catcher Ben Rortvedt
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