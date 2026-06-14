Redbirds Cap off Dominant Series with Comeback Win at Tides

Published on June 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - The Memphis Redbirds finished a six-game road trip at the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with an 11-7 victory on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park.

Memphis climbed from an early deficit to take a brief lead in the top of the second inning when designated hitter Bligh Madris smacked a three-run homer. The Redbirds trailed yet again entering the top of the fourth when first baseman Ramon Mendoza tied the game with a two-run double. Memphis took the lead for good on the first of two RBI doubles for catcher Leo Bernal.

All nine Redbirds starting bats tallied a base hit in the fifth victory of the six-game series. Bernal led the way with a 3-for-4 effort and added a walk with his pair of RBI doubles. Center fielder Victor Scott II, third baseman César Prieto, Madris and Mendoza each posted a two-hit effort.

Starting pitcher Pete Hansen allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits, walked one and struck out three. The left-handed pitcher allowed a home run in his 4.0-inning start. Scott Blewett (S, 4) entered with two outs and the tying run on deck in the bottom of the ninth and got his man to ground out to slam the door.

The victory moved Memphis into a virtual tie with the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals), who had Sunday's game canceled. Rochester holds pole position in the International League with a better win percentage.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 16 to begin a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds to close out the first half of the 2026 season with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from June 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.