Bisons Win Fifth against Syracuse on Sunday

Published on June 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - Sean Keys crushed a crucial two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning, pushing the Buffalo Bisons past the Syracuse Mets 4-3 at Sahlen Field on Sunday afternoon. The game was deemed official

Keys finished with a double as well and two RBI in the victory. The homer was his first of his Triple-A career.

Syracuse got on the board early in the game. In the top of the first inning, Cristian Pache grounded out to Josh Kasevich, allowing Nick Morabito to score.

The Mets added cushioning to their lead in the second thanks to Hayden Senger. Senger singled to left-center field to push Ben Hortvedt across home plate, giving Syracuse a 2-0 advantage.

Jay Harry cut the lead in half in the bottom of the inning for the Bisons. Harry smoked a double to left field near the third base line, driving in Eloy Jiménez from second base. It was Harry's first double of his Triple-A career.

Buffalo snatched the lead from the Mets in the bottom of the third. On a full count with two outs, Keys smashed his 447 ft. two-run homer to right- center field, giving the Bisons a 3-2 lead.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning, William Simoneit added an insurance run for Buffalo. Simoneit drilled an RBI single to right field.

However, the Mets would slim the lead to just one run. Senger hit a sac-fly to center field, allowing Jackson Cluff to cross home plate to make it a 4-3 game in favor of the Bisons.

The rest of the game would get rained out, securing the win for the Bisons.

Buffalo and the Charlotte Knights are scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. pitch on Tuesday at Sahlen Field. It will be the first game of the series. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins broadcast coverage at 6:15 p.m.







International League Stories from June 14, 2026

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