WooSox-Red Wings Canceled on Sunday

Published on June 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Today's game between the Worcester Red Sox and the Rochester Red Wings has been canceled due to inclement weather, marking the second cancellation of the series.

Rochester takes four out of five in the series. Worcester is now 6-5-1 in their 12 series of the season.

The WooSox will be off tomorrow before opening a six-game series on Tuesday night in Allentown, Pennsylvania against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 6:45 pm. Radio coverage begins at 6:25 pm on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike, and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.







International League Stories from June 14, 2026

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