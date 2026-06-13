WooSox Game Information

Published on June 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

2B Tsung-Che Cheng

SS Vinny Capra

3B Anthony Seigler

CF Kristian Campbell

DH Mikey Romero

RF Allan Castro

C Matt Thaiss

1B Matt Lloyd

LF Max Ferguson

RHP Brayan Bello

JUNE 13th WORCESTER (33-31) at ROCHESTER (41-25) 6:45 pm

Worcester Red Sox RHP Brayan Bello (NR) vs. Rochester Red Wings LHP Zach Penrod (0-3, 4.67)

Weekend in Rochester - The Worcester Red Sox - down 3 games to 1 - hope to turn things around this weekend and come up with two wins to gain a split of their 6-game series against the 1st-place Rochester Red Wings (AAA-Washington). They take their first shot in Game 5 tonight at 6:45 pm at ESL Ballpark in Rochester, NY. After winning the series-opener on Tuesday, the WooSox have lost three straight to the Red Wings the past three days and have now dropped three in a row following a 5-game winning streak. Tonight's game can be heard back in New England on NASH 98.9 FM.

What Have You Done For Me Lately - Despite three straight setbacks, the WooSox have still won 5 of their last 8 games and 10 of their last 16. They have 8 games remaining in the 1st half and must go at least 3-5 to guarantee at least a .500 finish to the 1st half.

The Race is on for Rochester - The WooSox (33-31) have fallen 7-games behind the front running Red Wings (41-25) and will be eliminated from any chance of 1st place in the International League East division with one more loss this weekend. Rochester, meanwhile, at 41-25 remains a 1/2-game behind Memphis who is the leader in the International League West Division with their 42-25 record. Only the team with the best overall record in the league will get the 1st half playoff spot. The 1st half ends in just over a week after the games of Sunday, June 21.

A Dozen for the Road - Originally slated to be a 13-game roadtrip this week and next that would have been Worcester's longest in their 51/2 year history - became a 12-game roadtrip (thanks to a rainout that cancelled game two of Thursday's make-up doubleheader). So, if they are able to play all 12 games now (1-3 thus far), this trip will match their longest ever. During their inaugural season of 2021, the WooSox went 11-1 in their best trip ever from August 24 - September 5, 2021 going 5-1 in Buffalo followed by 6-0 in Rochester. In 2023 the Sox went 4-8 during a 12-game trip to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Louisville from May 23 - June 4, 2023. And last season the WooSox had another 12-game roadtrip from May 6-18, 2025 going 5-7 on their journey to Lehigh Valley and Buffalo. Worcester will have another 12-game sojourn to begin this September (1-13) when they travel to Buffalo and Lehigh Valley for a dozen games.

What's Ahead - The WooSox have 8 games to go before the end the 1st half - the remaining 2 games here in Rochester this weekend and then next week they stay on the road for a 6-game series in Allentown, PA against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (June 16-21). The Sox have now had 3 games cancelled due to inclement weather thus far, so barring any other weather issues they will play only 72 of their scheduled 75 game 1st half slate.

Second Half Adjustments - The 2nd half begins on Tuesday, June 23 with all teams at 0-0. That will mark the return to Polar Park for the WooSox who start the 2nd half with a 6-game series and homestand vs. the Toledo Mud Hens from June 23-28. Note that weeknight game times - with schools closed for the summer - will now be 6:45 pm until the last week of August. So, the series vs. Toledo will feature four night games at 6:45 pm (Tuesday - Friday) and then usual Polar Park weekend start times of 4:05 pm on Saturday and 1:05 pm on Sunday.

TONIGHT'S WOOSOX STARTER - RHP Brayan Bello (NR)

2026 Notes

Optioned to WOR on June 5

In 8 starts with BOS went 1-6 with a 10.35 ERA, allowing all 10 HR and a .365 BAA

In 4 bulk relief appearances, registered a 1-0 record with a 0.71 ERA and a .215 BAA

Made one start with the Dominican Republic in the WBC and allowed 1

ER on 1 H with 7 K over 5.0 IP vs Israel

Career Highlights

Sports 5th-highest ground ball rate in MLB (52.3%) since 2022 (min 550.0 IP) trailing Framber Valdez, Christopher Sanchez, Logan Webb and Max Fried

In 2025 went 11-9 with a career-best 3.35 ERA, while also setting new career-bests for WHIP (1.24) and BAA (.237)

Posted MLB's 4th-highest ground ball rate (49.8%)

In 2024 went 14-8 with a 4.49 ERA and was BOS Opening Day starer, becoming the youngest Opening Day starer in Red Sox history (24 yrs, 316 days) since Aaron Sele in 1995 and Dennis Eckersley in 1979

Led BOS pitchers with 14 wins in 2024

Went 12-11 with a 4.24 ERA in 28 starts in 2023

On July 9, 2023 vs OAK became the 3rd pitcher in the expansion era (since 1961) to record his first 10 outs via strikeout, joining Andrew Heaney (4/10/23 v KC) and Aaron Nola (6/25/21 at NYM)

Made MLB debut on July 6, 2022 with BOS vs TB

Signed 6-year $55 million extension with BOS on March 7, 2024 through the 2029 season with a team option for 2030

Signed by BOS as an International Free Agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2017 for just $28,000







International League Stories from June 13, 2026

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