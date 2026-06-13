Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 13 vs. Worcester

Published on June 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Worcester Red Sox (33-31) vs. Rochester Red Wings (41-25)

Saturday - 6:45 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Brayan Bello (NR) vs. LHP Zach Penrod (0-3, 4.67)

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: After picking up a win Thursday night, the Rochester Red Wings carried their momentum into Friday's matchup against the Worcester Red Sox, ensuring at least a series split with a 6-3 win...SS TREY LIPSCOMB led the offense with three hits, including a homer and a double, and 2B PHILLIP GLASSER picked up three knocks of his own out of the ninth spot in the lineup...RHP TREVOR GOTT finished things off in the ninth, securing his first Triple-A save since 2021...Rochester will look to win their sixth-straight series in game five of the series tonight, sending LHP ZACH PENROD to the mound against WooSox RHP Brayan Bello...

Rochester is now 13-3 against left-handed starting pitchers this season.

THE WRITE STUFF: LHP ZACH PENROD, who was slated to start game two of Thursday's doubleheader, will make his fourth start (23rd app.) of the season tonight against the WooSox...the Idaho native picked up his fifth hold of the season last night, and this will be the first time he's pitched in back-to-back days since 9/23 & 9/24 at Toronto, as a member of the Boston Red Sox...across 28 career starts in his professional career, Penrod is 6-5 with a 3.80 ERA (39 ER/92.1 IP) with a .216 BAA and 11.99 K/9...the southpaw is one strikeout away from 100 in his Triple-A career.

EXTRA CRISPY WINGS: Coming into tonight's Saturday night matchup, the Red Wings have a chance to win six constructive series for the first time since 2016 (6/2-23)...at 41-25, they are now 16 games over .500 for the first time since 6/5/2022, when they picked up an 11-2 win over Buffalo to move to 35-19...since 5/1, Rochester has picked up a Triple-A best 27 wins, second-most in all of MiLB behind only High-A Bowling Green (TB, 28 W)...after Memphis beat Norfolk 10-2, and Nashville fell 7-4 to Durham, the Red Wings now stand alone in second place in the International League first half, 0.5 games behind Memphis in first with just eight games remaining...should Rochester win the first half, it would be their first postseason appearance since 2013...

With a win tonight, Rochester will move to 17 games over .500 for the first time since they finished the 2017 season 80-62.

TREYWAY: Leading the way offensively for Rochester last night was SS TREY LIPSCOMB, who finished 3-for-4 with his 11th homer of the season, 12th double, while scoring three runs himself...the homer came off his bat at 108.0 MPH and traveled 449 feet off the videoboard in left-center field, giving the Maryland native two of the longest homers by a Red Wing this season (453 ft. on 5/25 vs. SYR)...the double was his 41st since the beginning of the 2025 season, most among all Red Wings and third-most in the International League, just ahead of Rochester native and current Iowa INF Ben Cowles...over that same stretch, Lipscomb is also T-6th with 65 XBH, and ranks eighth among all qualified hitters with a .419 SLG, one spot behind OF ANDREW PINCKNEY (.427)...

11 homers pulls the Tennessee product into a tie with ABIMELEC ORTIZ for second-most on the team, and is just three shy of his career-high of 14 set in 2023 in 75 fewer games.

CRIMINAL TRES-PASSING: C TRES BARRERA connected on his first homer of the season, and 25th of his Triple-A career last night, while adding a walk and a run scored...the backstop has picked up 10 hits in 30 at-bats (.333) over his last 10 games since 5/21 while reaching base at a .500 clip, T-5th-highest of any International League hitter (min. 10 AB) over that stretch...the homer was his first since 9/11/2025 as a member of Durham, and first as a Red Wing since 6/7/2022 at St. Paul...in games following a win this season, Barrera is hitting .350 (7-for-20) with a .936 OPS.

PHIL UP THE BOX SCORE: 2B PHILLIP GLASSER notched three singles of his own out of the ninth spot in the order yesterday, going 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles and a run scored...the Canton, OH native has reached base safely in nine consecutive games since 5/27, tied with C RILEY ADAMS for the longest active streak on the team...he is hitting .393 (11-for-28) with nine RBI across those nine games, adding a pair of sacrifice flies and stolen bases...his second RBI last night was his 25th as a Red Wing since making his Triple-A debut in 2025, in his 62nd game played...

After driving in two runs Wednesday, this is the first time Glasser has notched multiple RBI in back-to-back games since 9/18 & 9/19 in 2025 with Rochester, at Polar Park against the WooSox.

BULLY-PEN: Coming on in relief in the sixth inning last night, RHP LUKE YOUNG proceeded to pitch the next 2.0 innings, allowing just one hit with one walk...Young was credited with the win, moving to 3-0 while boasting a 1.93 ERA (3 ER/14.0 IP) through his first 11 career Triple-A appearances...RHP TREVOR GOTT came in to close the contest, locking down his first save since 8/17/2023 at St. Louis, with New York-NL, and his first Triple-A save since 2021 with Sacramento (9/10)...through the first two-and-a-half months of the season, the Red Wings bullpen leads Triple-A in saves (24), and are third in WHIP (1.35).







International League Stories from June 13, 2026

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