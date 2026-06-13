SWB Game Notes - June 13, 2026

Published on June 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (32-35) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (32-34)

June 13, 2026 | Game 67 | Home Game 35 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Chuck King (3-3, 4.63) vs RH Dom Hamel (2-7, 8.13)

King (6/5 vs ROC): 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 SO, 50 P (27 SO) [IronPigs, 4-2]

Hamel (6/7 @ SYR): 5.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 HB, 4 BB, 6 SO, 90 P (52 S) [Mets, 4-3]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (June 12, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 7-4 in the resumption of the suspended game from June 11 and dropped 6-3 in seven frames in Friday's scheduled contest. Yankees #1 prospect George Lombard Jr. hit a home run in each game, while Jasson Domínguez had one of his own on a rehab assignment.

Yankees #21 Prospect Brendan Beck held Lehigh Valley scoreless through the first three frames, leaving runners stranded in every inning while striking out five. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre could not mount any offense against IronPigs starter Bryse Wilson, who worked around runners on in the first two frames before retiring the minimum in the third. Beck retired the first batter in the top of the fourth before rain suspended play for 56 minutes before the game was postponed. The game picked back up the next day with southpaw Will Brian making his Triple-A debut. In the fourth, Oswaldo Cabrera led off with a home run for a 1-0 lead. The RailRiders added another after George Lombard Jr. doubled and came home on a wild pitch. Lehigh Valley put up a four-spot in the sixth inning with an RBI single, three hit-batters, and a walk. SWB chipped away with a run in the sixth and seventh. Lombard Jr. rocketed a solo shot off a sweeper to right field. The IronPigs got it right back thanks to a run-scoring knock from Robert Moore They added to it in the eighth. Otto Kemp worked a walk and Anthony smashed a home run for a 7-4 ballgame.

Lombard Jr. led off the offense in game four of the series. He homered in his first at-bat for an early 1-0 lead, marking his second of the day. The IronPigs tied it up on a groundball in the third. But, the RailRiders took back the lead in the next frame. Yanquiel Fernández and Oswaldo Cabrera had back-to-back singles to get aboard. Seth Brown batted home a run for a 2-1 advantage. In the fifth, the contention between teams drummed up. After Felix Reyes was hit-by-a-pitch, the benches and bullpens cleared. A fracas ensued and four members, two from each team, were ejected. Keaton Anthony followed with a two-run homer to get the visitors on top. A three-run shot off the bat of Carter Kieboom off of position player Edinson Duran in the top of the seventh put the 'Pigs up 6-2. In the home half, Jasson Dominguez smacked a home run on a rehab assignment for the last run of the day.

NEWS AND NOTES

GEORGE'S JUNE- Yankees #1 prospect George Lombard Jr. is having a good month of June. The righty is batting .286 in eleven games, with four doubles and a pair of home runs hits and one run batted in. Lombard Jr. also marks a six-game hitting streak and a 14-game on-base streak. The freshly 21-year-old has moved to baseball's #18 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

CABBY'S STREAK: Oswaldo Cabrera now holds an eight-game hit streak for the RailRiders, tied for third best in the International League. It started in game two of the doubleheader at Syracuse on June 3 and is still on going. Since then, he has gone 12-for-30 for a .400 average, with two doubles and a home run. He has driven in three and scored four of his own. Cabrera holds a .361 batting average in ten games in the month of June. The switch-hitter has spent the entire season on Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's roster.

BECK'S NUMBERS - Despite the fact that he was not able to get a full start in last night, Beck is still at the top of the International League in multiple pitching categories. The Yankees #21 prospect has thrown the most innings in the league totaling 69.1 in Triple-A. In addition, his 72 strikeouts have him tied for third most.

WILLED IT - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre welcomed Will Brian to the team this week, marking the first official left-handed pitcher on the active roster this season. He tossed 1.1 innings in the resumption of the June 11 game, allowing just one hit and a walk while striking out three. The RailRiders have had just one other southpaw this season, but it was on a rehab assignment. After 4,403 pitches, Carlos Rodón made a start for the team on May 5 and became the first lefty to throw for SWB since Brent Headrick last year. Brian, 27, has made 20 appearances for Somerset this season for a 4.05 earned run average before he was promoted on June 11. In 26.2 frames, he has allowed just 11 walks to 37 total strikeouts. Brian was drafted by the Yankees in the 10th round back in 2022 out of Eastern Kentucky.

HIT-BY-PITCH - Yesterday, the RailRiders pitching staff missed the mark more than a few times in the two games played. In the resumption of the game from June 11, the pitchers hit four batters, three off the hands of Yovanny Cruz. In the regularly scheduled game on June 12, the team went on to hit five more batters, including Otto Kemp three times. Adam Kloffenstein hit four to tie the most along in one game, matching the high from George Floyd back in 2025. In addition, five batters ties the most HBP in a single game, marking the fourth time they have done so since June 23, 2024 versus Buffalo. In total, the arms have hit 45 batters, third most in Triple-A.







International League Stories from June 13, 2026

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